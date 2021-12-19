Politics
Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform
JAKARTA The Ministry for the Reinforcement of State Apparatuses and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) continues to echo the fundamental values of the ASN Morality, which was launched by President Joko Widodo at the end of last July. This time, the socialization of ASN’s fundamental values took place online through a digital festival called ASN Culture Fest 2021.
PANRB Ministry’s Human Resources Assistant Alex Denni said ASN Culture Fest 2021 was AKHLAK’s last socialization this year, which aimed to disseminate and increase awareness, understanding and l ‘acceptance of fundamental values BEHAVIOUR. Also remind ASN of the importance of strengthening the corporate culture as a step in ASN’s transformation.
With virtual exhibition pilot agencies, other government agencies can learn about the BEAKHLAK internalization process and it is hoped that they will be able to do so soon next year as a step to transform the working culture of ASN in Indonesia, Alex explained in Jakarta on Sunday (19/12).
ASN Culture Fest is accessible via https://ASNculturefest.panrbfestival.net and lasts 11 days, from December 20 to 31, 2021. ASN and government agencies can also conduct direct questions and answers with pilot government agencies at the Zoominar which will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 which is divided into two sessions, at namely Session I at 9:00 a.m.-12: 00 p.m. WIB and Session II at 1:00 p.m.-4: 00 p.m. WIB.
In total, six pilot agencies that opened the virtual stand were the Coordination Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marves), the National Standards Agency (BSN) and the State Administration Agency. (LAN). In addition, representatives of local governments also participated, namely East Java Provincial Government, Gorontalo Provincial Government and Makassar City Government.
Also in the ASN Culture Fest 2021 series, the PANRB Ministry also hosted a video podcast of three Value Talks for ASN Morals series which were broadcast on the PANRB Ministry YouTube channel. Inviting representatives of the six pilot agencies, an informal discussion focused on the AKHLAK socialization process for ASN in these agencies. In addition, the Proud to Serve the Nation jingle was also launched to allow ASNs to better understand the application of the values of CAPACITY and also Proud to Serve the Nation. (ald / HUMAS MENPANRB)
Sources
2/ https://www.menpan.go.id/site/berita-terkini/gaungkan-berakhlak-kementerian-panrb-gelar-asn-culture-fest
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]