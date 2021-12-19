Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform

JAKARTA The Ministry for the Reinforcement of State Apparatuses and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) continues to echo the fundamental values ​​of the ASN Morality, which was launched by President Joko Widodo at the end of last July. This time, the socialization of ASN’s fundamental values ​​took place online through a digital festival called ASN Culture Fest 2021.

PANRB Ministry’s Human Resources Assistant Alex Denni said ASN Culture Fest 2021 was AKHLAK’s last socialization this year, which aimed to disseminate and increase awareness, understanding and l ‘acceptance of fundamental values BEHAVIOUR. Also remind ASN of the importance of strengthening the corporate culture as a step in ASN’s transformation.

With virtual exhibition pilot agencies, other government agencies can learn about the BEAKHLAK internalization process and it is hoped that they will be able to do so soon next year as a step to transform the working culture of ASN in Indonesia, Alex explained in Jakarta on Sunday (19/12).

ASN Culture Fest is accessible via https://ASNculturefest.panrbfestival.net and lasts 11 days, from December 20 to 31, 2021. ASN and government agencies can also conduct direct questions and answers with pilot government agencies at the Zoominar which will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 which is divided into two sessions, at namely Session I at 9:00 a.m.-12: 00 p.m. WIB and Session II at 1:00 p.m.-4: 00 p.m. WIB.

In total, six pilot agencies that opened the virtual stand were the Coordination Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marves), the National Standards Agency (BSN) and the State Administration Agency. (LAN). In addition, representatives of local governments also participated, namely East Java Provincial Government, Gorontalo Provincial Government and Makassar City Government.

Also in the ASN Culture Fest 2021 series, the PANRB Ministry also hosted a video podcast of three Value Talks for ASN Morals series which were broadcast on the PANRB Ministry YouTube channel. Inviting representatives of the six pilot agencies, an informal discussion focused on the AKHLAK socialization process for ASN in these agencies. In addition, the Proud to Serve the Nation jingle was also launched to allow ASNs to better understand the application of the values ​​of CAPACITY and also Proud to Serve the Nation. (ald / HUMAS MENPANRB)