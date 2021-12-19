Politics
Briton Boris Johnson left in shock after Brexit Minister David Frost left
Frost, a trusted ally of the Prime Minister and former Brexit negotiator, sent his resignation letter on Saturday evening following reports he was due to step down from his cabinet post in January.
File image of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. PA
London:Prime Minister Boris Johnson was shaken on Sunday after his Brexit minister resigned, ending a difficult week in which his Tory party suffered a humiliating defeat in a local by-election and his own MPs rebelled against news coronavirus borders.
David Frost, a trusted ally of the Prime Minister and former Brexit negotiator, sent his resignation letter on Saturday evening following reports he was due to step down from his cabinet post in January.
“It is disappointing that this plan has become public tonight and under the circumstances I think it is fair that I write to withdraw with immediate effect,” he said in the letter released by the office of Johnson in Downing Street.
Frost told Johnson he had “concerns about the current direction of travel” regarding coronavirus regulations and tax increases.
Johnson replied that he was “very sorry” to receive his resignation, “given all that you have accomplished and contributed to this government.”
The mail On Sunday, Frost handed in his resignation a week ago, but was persuaded to stay until the New Years.
Johnson is already reeling from a rebellion by 100 of his MPs in a parliamentary vote on coronavirus measures and the staggering loss of a 23,000 majority seat in a by-election.
This was in part blamed on a slew of reports that his staff and assistants threw parties last Christmas despite virus restrictions in place at the time.
‘To not have enough time’
Johnson’s Conservative byelection defeat has heightened speculation about a leadership challenge.
Frost recently came second in a poll of the most popular ministers organized by ConservativeHome, an influential blog read by grassroots Tories who could end up deciding Johnson’s replacement.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Sky News Sunday that Frost was “an exceptional public servant”, adding that “I understand his reasons, he’s a man of principle, you know people of principle resign from government.”
The deputy leader of the main opposition Labor Party, Angela Rayner, said the resignation demonstrated “a government in utter chaos”.
“@BorisJohnson falls short. We deserve better than this buffoonery,” she tweeted.
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen warned Johnson “lacked the time and friends to keep the promises and discipline of a true Tory government.”
“Lord Frost made it clear, 100 Tory backbenchers made it clear, but mostly the people of North Shropshire did,” he wrote on Twitter.
And Arlene Foster, who has stepped down as Prime Minister of Northern Ireland due to post-Brexit trade deals in Britain, said it had huge implications.
“Lord Frost’s resignation from Cabinet is a big moment for the government but a huge one for those of us who thought he would measure up to NI,” she wrote on Twitter.
‘Turning’
Frost told Johnson in his resignation letter: “I hope we get to where we need to be as quickly as possible: a lightly regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy.
“We also have to learn to live with COVID and I know that is your gut too,” he said, apparently referring to the new measures introduced by the government last week.
“I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere,” he added.
The series of crises that engulfed Johnson saw him receive increasingly negative coverage in the British right-wing press, generally favorable to his leadership and his party.
The daily telegraph, the newspaper where Johnson worked as a correspondent and columnist, called Frost’s resignation “courageous” and “a turning point in the history of this administration” in an op-ed reacting to his departure.
Frost had been in discussions for weeks over the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which governs trade between mainland England, Scotland and Wales, as well as Northern Ireland and with the Union European.
He particularly focused on overhauling the governance of the agreement, objecting that the EU’s highest court in Luxembourg has the power to implement it.
He appeared to disagree with the Johnson administration on the issue earlier in the week, when a government spokesperson appeared to suggest that there may be a relaxation of his stance on the role of arbiter of the EU.
Frost, 56, was named Johnson’s EU ‘Sherpa’ shortly after the British leader took office in July 2019, and became chief trade negotiator after helping finalize the divorce deal from last year.
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/britains-boris-johnson-left-reeling-after-brexit-minister-david-frost-quits-cabinet-10222301.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]