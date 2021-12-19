Briton Boris Johnson left in shock after Brexit Minister David Frost left

Frost, a trusted ally of the Prime Minister and former Brexit negotiator, sent his resignation letter on Saturday evening following reports he was due to step down from his cabinet post in January.

London:Prime Minister Boris Johnson was shaken on Sunday after his Brexit minister resigned, ending a difficult week in which his Tory party suffered a humiliating defeat in a local by-election and his own MPs rebelled against news coronavirus borders.

“It is disappointing that this plan has become public tonight and under the circumstances I think it is fair that I write to withdraw with immediate effect,” he said in the letter released by the office of Johnson in Downing Street.

Frost told Johnson he had “concerns about the current direction of travel” regarding coronavirus regulations and tax increases.

Johnson replied that he was “very sorry” to receive his resignation, “given all that you have accomplished and contributed to this government.”

The mail On Sunday, Frost handed in his resignation a week ago, but was persuaded to stay until the New Years.

Johnson is already reeling from a rebellion by 100 of his MPs in a parliamentary vote on coronavirus measures and the staggering loss of a 23,000 majority seat in a by-election.

This was in part blamed on a slew of reports that his staff and assistants threw parties last Christmas despite virus restrictions in place at the time.

‘To not have enough time’

Johnson’s Conservative byelection defeat has heightened speculation about a leadership challenge.

Frost recently came second in a poll of the most popular ministers organized by ConservativeHome, an influential blog read by grassroots Tories who could end up deciding Johnson’s replacement.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Sky News Sunday that Frost was “an exceptional public servant”, adding that “I understand his reasons, he’s a man of principle, you know people of principle resign from government.”

The deputy leader of the main opposition Labor Party, Angela Rayner, said the resignation demonstrated “a government in utter chaos”.

“@BorisJohnson falls short. We deserve better than this buffoonery,” she tweeted.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen warned Johnson “lacked the time and friends to keep the promises and discipline of a true Tory government.”

“Lord Frost made it clear, 100 Tory backbenchers made it clear, but mostly the people of North Shropshire did,” he wrote on Twitter.

And Arlene Foster, who has stepped down as Prime Minister of Northern Ireland due to post-Brexit trade deals in Britain, said it had huge implications.

“Lord Frost’s resignation from Cabinet is a big moment for the government but a huge one for those of us who thought he would measure up to NI,” she wrote on Twitter.

‘Turning’

Frost told Johnson in his resignation letter: “I hope we get to where we need to be as quickly as possible: a lightly regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy.

“We also have to learn to live with COVID and I know that is your gut too,” he said, apparently referring to the new measures introduced by the government last week.

“I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere,” he added.

The series of crises that engulfed Johnson saw him receive increasingly negative coverage in the British right-wing press, generally favorable to his leadership and his party.

The daily telegraph, the newspaper where Johnson worked as a correspondent and columnist, called Frost’s resignation “courageous” and “a turning point in the history of this administration” in an op-ed reacting to his departure.

Frost had been in discussions for weeks over the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which governs trade between mainland England, Scotland and Wales, as well as Northern Ireland and with the Union European.

He particularly focused on overhauling the governance of the agreement, objecting that the EU’s highest court in Luxembourg has the power to implement it.

He appeared to disagree with the Johnson administration on the issue earlier in the week, when a government spokesperson appeared to suggest that there may be a relaxation of his stance on the role of arbiter of the EU.

Frost, 56, was named Johnson’s EU ‘Sherpa’ shortly after the British leader took office in July 2019, and became chief trade negotiator after helping finalize the divorce deal from last year.