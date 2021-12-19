Afghanistan will become ‘greatest man-made crisis’ if world fails to act, warns Pak PM Imran at OIC summit





Following the rise to power of die-hard Islamists in Afghanistan, the international community froze billions of dollars in assets abroad and halted all funding to the country.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Sunday that Afghanistan could potentially become the “greatest man-made crisis” if the world does not act in a timely manner as representatives of predominantly Muslim countries agree to set up a fund humanitarian trust fund and launch a food security program to help the people of this war-torn country.

Addressing the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Khan highlighted the collapse of hospitals, the education sector and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and called on the world to take immediate action as the Taliban-ruled nation heads into chaos.

“If the world does not act, it will be the greatest man-made crisis unfolding before us,” Khan said. Chaos in Afghanistan means the end of the government that would strengthen ISIS, allowing it to lead acts of global terrorism, Khan told the assembly, which included the Taliban regime’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, representatives from 57 Muslim countries and delegates from the United States, China, Russia, from the European Union and the United Nations to the Taliban of the 40 million in Afghanistan.

He also said the Taliban should also understand that forming an inclusive government, respecting human rights, especially of women, and banning the use of Afghan soil for terrorism in other countries would open up the way for international aid to Afghanistan.

The Afghan economy faces a major crisis after the Taliban seized power in Kabul in mid-August, amid a chaotic withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the war-torn country.

According to UN figures as of early November, nearly 24 million people in Afghanistan, or about 60 percent of the population, are suffering from acute hunger. This includes 8.7 million people living in near famine. More and more malnourished children have filled the wards. Khan also touched on the Kashmir issue in his speech.

Later, the OIC representative adopted a unanimous resolution stressing that the threat of terrorism remains a serious threat to Afghanistan, the countries of the region and the international community and affirmed that the Afghan territory should not be used. as a base or refuge for a terrorist group.

The resolution underscored the importance of establishing inclusive government structures to adopt moderate and healthy domestic and foreign policies, with a friendly approach towards Afghanistan’s neighbors, aimed at achieving the common goals of lasting peace, security, long-term security and prosperity of Afghanistan and the region.

He underlined the importance of the meaningful participation of women in all fields and of respect for human rights, including for women, children and minorities. He also urged the international community to remain cautious against the possibility of incitement and the role of saboteurs, both inside and outside the country, to derail efforts aimed at peace and stability in Afghanistan. .

The resolution underscored the need for concerted efforts to rebuild the necessary capacity of relevant state institutions in Afghanistan to address the challenges posed by terrorism, drugs, smuggling, money laundering, organized crime and migration. irregular.

Informing reporters as well as OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi later said that the conference agreed to establish a humanitarian trust fund and launch a food security program. Participants also agreed to “unlock financial and banking channels,” he said.

When asked about pledges, Qureshi said some countries wanted to donate but needed an account and a mechanism for it. “So we have decided that the Islamic Development Bank will open an account to facilitate donations, and then pledges will be made,” he said.

He also mentioned that there had been a positive statement from US Special Representative Tom West who said he had a mandate to engage with the Taliban and that he had also met with Taliban leadership. present in Afghanistan.

West also said that humanitarian aid would not be conditional, Qureshi said, adding that West also indicated that $ 1.2 billion in unused funds available from international institutions could be used.

Qureshi also said the meeting discussed how the aid should be delivered. It was also agreed that the OIC Secretariat should engage with WHO to obtain COVID-19 vaccines and drugs for Afghans.

He said this was a point of view as well as a call by participants in the international community that sanctions against Afghanistan should not hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance and that economic resources must be made available without sanctions hampering the delivery of aid. in Afghanistan.

When asked about the recognition of the Taliban government, Qureshi said that “there is no appetite for recognition. That step will come (later).”

Qureshi also shared that in his interaction with the Afghan foreign minister, he urged him to create an enabling environment for the world to recognize their government.

Martin Griffiths, head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) speaking on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres, painted a very alarming scenario of the Afghan problem.

“The Afghan economy is in free fall, requiring urgent action. About 23 million people are facing hunger, he said, adding that the world should come forward to help the Afghan people. He also called for international engagements with the de facto authorities in Kabul. Qureshi said Pakistan has decided to provide Afghanistan with $ 30 million in addition to essential goods.

He said that despite ties to India, Pakistan has allowed India to send wheat and life-saving medicine through Pakistan. India has contributed to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. This included the supply of over one million metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan over the past decade. Pakistan has made elaborate security arrangements for the meeting. The capital Islamabad was locked down, fenced with barbed wire barriers and roadblocks for shipping containers were set up where police and soldiers stood guard.

