Politics
Prime Minister Modi remembers meeting Pope Francis, says his “feelings for India are unmatched”
On Sunday, December 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared details of his meeting with Pope Francis in October, saying the Pope’s feelings for India were “unparalleled”. Addressing the Goa Liberation Day celebrations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Prime Minister Modi revealed that when he invited Pope Francis to India, he called him “more beautiful gift “that we gave him.
“I met Pope Francis some time ago in Vatican City and his feelings for India are second to none. I invited him to visit India. He told me after the invitation – “This is the best gift you have given me.” His love for our diversity and our vibrant democracy, “Prime Minister Modi revealed.
Earlier Sunday, Prime Minister Modi ushered in multiple developments on Goa Liberation Day and praised freedom fighters for Operation Vijay undertaken by the Indian military to liberate the region. Goa is expected to go to the polls in February 2022.
Pope Francis welcomes PM Modi to Vatican City
On October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a warm meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City on the sidelines of the G20 summit. from poverty to climate change. These included Prime Minister Modi’s first meeting with Pope Francis.
During the meeting at the Apostolic Palace, the Prime Minister presented Pope Francis with a silver candlestick and a book on India’s environmental commitment titled “The Climate Climb”. Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters that Pope Francis returned his love with a bronze plaque that read “the desert will become a garden”. Shringla, at a press conference, said: “The Pope’s last visit to India dates back to 1999. The Pope graciously accepted Prime Minister Modi’s invitation.
PM arenarendramodi was received by Pope Francis @Pontifex in the Vatican today.
The two leaders exchanged views on various issues, including climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Prime Minister also invited Pope Francis to visit India at an early date. pic.twitter.com/9aucYJsV3r
Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 30, 2021
The Pope had also underlined the cordial relations between the Vatican and India during his conversation with Prime Minister Modi, according to a statement issued by the Press Office of the Holy See. According to the press release, “Pope Francis received in audience, at the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi”.
