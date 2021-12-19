Turkiye will continue to deepen ties with African nations’

Quick news

The aim is to strengthen relations with the continent and invest in a common future, Turkiye communications director Fahrettin Altun said after the 3rd Turkiye-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.

Turkiye will continue to deepen ties with African countries under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Our economic investments, educational ties and cultural exchanges are testament to our belief in the continent’s promise,” Turkiye communications director Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter following a summit in Istanbul.

He said Ankara is proud to host the 3rd Turkiye-Africa Partnership Summit and reiterated that Turkiye’s approach to Africa is to strengthen relations with the continent and invest in a common future.

“Many African countries are facing the terrorist threat from Daesh, Boko Haram, Al Shabab and others. We will continue to work with them in defense and the fight against terrorism and we will support them by sharing our technological capabilities and our know-how. he stated.

Further, he noted Turkiye’s plan to donate 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to African countries and to cooperate in the production of Turkiye’s indigenous TURKOVAC vaccine and said it was a sign that how many Ankara cared about the well-being of our African people beyond political issues.

Also highlighting his country’s growing investment in the continent, he stressed that businesses bring positive results in close cooperation and coordination with African leaders for peace and stability.

“President Erdogan has constantly raised the issue of Africa’s lack of representation in the UN Security Council despite its 1.3 billion people,” Altun said, referring to Turkiye’s call for reform the international body.

