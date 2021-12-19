Key points from Prime Minister Modi’s speech on Goa Liberation Day





Sunday December 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Goans on the 60th day of the liberation of Goa and its merger with the Union of India. PM Modi began his address by welcoming the audience in the Konkani language. At the very beginning, he said: “Goa came under Portuguese rule when the other big part of the country was ruled by the Mughals. But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa. “ He praised India’s Prime Minister of the Interior, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was instrumental in the liberation of Goa. Prime Minister Modi stressed that if Patel had lived longer, Goa could have been freed from the clutches of Portuguese rule at a much earlier date. He stressed that Goa has not lost its link with India despite 450 years of the Portuguese Inquisition. The Indian Prime Minister applauded the coastal state for its good governance. He added that Goa had given strength to the country through the flagship program “Swayampurna Goa”. He also congratulated Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for the development work done in the state. Prime Minister Modi added that the tourism industry in Goa has continued to grow, despite the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. PM Shri arenarendramodispeech from Goa during Liberation Day celebrations. #ModiInGoa

https://t.co/Ub48SE80IN BJP (@ BJP4India) December 19, 2021 He expressed his hope that the state will reach greater heights by the 75th year of his release. PM Modi noted, “Goa leads in good governance, per capita income and many more. I would like to congratulate Goa for completing 1st Dose Percentage Coverage to all of its eligible population. He added that the state has been the country’s leader in 100% immunization, ‘Har Ghar Jal ‘ mission and being 100% open defecation free (ODF). Prime Minister Modi also referred to his former Goa colleague CM Manohar Parrikar and applauded his spirit of work until his last breath. He recounted his recent meeting with Pope Francis and his invitation to the highest authority in the Catholic Church to visit India. Speaking of the Goans, Prime Minister Modi concluded: “The people of Goa have been peaceful and accommodating throughout history and have preserved the relics of Queen Ketevan for decades, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Any appreciation for the people of Goa would be insufficient, he added. “ During his visit to Goa, the Indian Prime Minister inaugurated several projects including the New South Goa District Hospital, the Dabolim-Navelim gas-insulated substation in Margao, the aviation skills development center at Mopa airport . Goa is expected to go to the polls next year.

