Twitter hashtag #TangkapBaharSmith, videos of insults and innuendo to Jokowi, Megawati, General Dudung go viral

Jakarta: Bin Smith’s material caused a stir again after his release from prison. The hashtag #TangkapBaharSmith is trending on Twitter accompanied by uploading videos of Bahar bin Smith’s insults to President Joko Widodo, Megawati Soekarnoputri, to TNI commander
This time around, a viral video circulated on Twitter showing Bahar bin Smith calling out President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi and Megawati Soekarnoputri bastards.
The video went viral after it was uploaded to the @HA **** dan Twitter account on Saturday, December 18, 2021. In the video, it appears Bahar is giving a talk in front of his congregation.
A character released from prison on November 21, 2021 for assaulting a taxi driver in line he preached using hate speech. Besides Jokowi and Megawati, Bahar bin Smith also pronounced the names of Tito Karnavian and Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok.
“It’s Tito, Jokowi, especially Ahok nyusu even Megawati. That’s why the brain bang ** t-bang ** t, ”Bahar bin Smith said in the video uploaded to the account.
“Why if I curse Jokowi? You wanna stop me? Jokowi bang ** t, stop me. Why if I curse Megawati? If you wanna stop me, Megawati bang ** t, stop me,” a Bahar bin Smith continued.
It is not known exactly when Bahar bin Smith held the conference. However, the video received a lot of comments from netizens.
Sindir Panglima Dudung General Baliho
It didn’t stop with the video containing insults from the president to Ahok, Bahar bin Smith in a video satirizing the Chief of Staff of the Army (KSAD), General Dudung Abdurachman. He said General Dudung did not help those affected by the Mount Semeru eruption.
In fact, he claimed ex-FPI volunteers arrived at the scene. General Dudung was also referred to as a “billboard general” because he made a strong statement when cleaning Rizieq Shihab’s billboards while he was in Pangdam Jaya.
“Where is the general, what sign was yesterday tear down Habib Rizieq’s billboard? Whoever said yesterday just dissolved the REIT, where? How come no appearance at Semeru? Where? Why even the REIT is there, ”Bahar said in a viral video on Twitter.
Bahar’s voice then rose when he responded to Dudung’s statement regarding Papua. Dudung, Bahar said, said Papua is among the brothers that must be protected.
“The OPM is called brother. Dudung, Dudung. It’s the turn of the fierce Islamic organizations. Same with the OPM who are clearly terrorists, the separatists are ‘our brothers’,” Bahar said.
Trigger the anger of internet users
The majority of Internet users are furious at the video featuring Bahar bin Smith’s blasphemy. In fact, the hashtag #TangkapBaharSmith is trending on Twitter all day.
“Not this religious conference. Provocation,” wrote a user with the @Sis ***** account.
“I hope this will be dealt with soon,” continued the @And **** account while tagging the Twitter accounts of the Public Relations Division of the National Police and the Cybercrime Directorate of the Indonesian National Police.
A number of videos of men in military uniforms have also gone viral in response to Bahar’s accusations against General Dudung.
