The Irish Times take on Donald Trump’s role in the US Capitol attack





The US constitution specifies, as if to say it, that the president will ensure that the laws are faithfully carried out. And yet, nearly a year after Donald Trump stood up as a crowd stormed the United States Capitol, the former president, though twice impeached in Congress but not convicted, did not has yet to face any criminal charges for his role. This despite the fact that charges were laid against more than 700 people involved in the riot, more than 100 of whom pleaded guilty.

Traditionally, the United States has frowned upon the legal prosecution of former leaders by current office holders; it would politicize the justice system, turning it into an instrument of political revenge, Trump supporters argue. And Merrick Garland, President Joe Bidens’ attorney general, who sees his primary duty as restoring the independence of the Justice Department after four years of routine Trump interference, has yet to be willing to open any cases. criminal investigations into Bidens’ predecessor.

Other states are not convinced by the argument. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is serving two house arrest sentences for corruption and embezzlement of electoral funds, a decade after his predecessor, Jacques Chirac, was also convicted of corruption. French democracy remains intact.

There are countless potential criminal motives: Trump’s attempts to obstruct justice documented by the former special advocate’s investigation into campaign ties to Russia, his electoral interference in efforts to overturn the results of Georgia on January 2, calling on its secretary of state to demand that it find enough votes. to overturn his defeat and unsuccessful pressure separately on Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Vice President Mike Pence to declare the election corrupt.

And then there was his incitement to insurrection on January 6, committed on television and for which he was acquitted by the Senate. Even doing nothing for more than three hours as crowds raged across Congress was arguably a clear and criminal dereliction of duty.

Critics of the prosecution say almost all potential charges require proof that Trump acted in a corrupt manner, or knowing that what he was doing or not doing was illegal. It can be difficult; the criminal law standards relating to incitement are very demanding and may require inference from persistent patterns of conduct. But surely that should be a question for a jury to assess.

Failure to prosecute, however, in the long run will simply encourage others, or even a returning Trump, to engage in similar conduct. As the Boston Globe argues: He attacked his own country. Five people died. Leaving him unpunished would set a far more dangerous precedent than bringing Trump to trial.

