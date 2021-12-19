Trump ridicules Biden’s latest rant, expects Hillary’s revenge in 2024, and praises his relationship with Xi Jinping.

Donald Trump ridiculed his successor in a taped interview on Friday, called out Vice President Kamala Harris in a graduation speech, then asked if Joe Biden was running the country.

He told Fox News Maria Bartiromo in an interview that aired Sunday that “in the truest sense of the word ‘Biden’ is not running the country.” Trump in particular noted that Biden has repeatedly referred to Harris as president and flip-flops overnight on issues he supports.

The former president also told Baltilomo he hopes to face Hillary Clinton in 2024, although he has yet to announce his candidacy. And he praised the relationship he forced with Xi Jinping when he was in the White House, even though the Chinese leader was a “murderer.”

Baltilomo told Trump in a pre-recorded interview that aired Sunday on his Fox Sunday Morning Futures show. ‘Only this day [Biden] I called President Kamala Harris back.

“Oh yeah,” Trump interjected.

“Do you think someone else is watching him?” ” She asked.

“Well, I never called President Mike Pence,” Trump said with a laugh.

“I’ll tell you,” he continued. “I can’t imagine what’s going on. It’s hard to believe. ‘

“Who runs the country? Baltilomo posed for Trump.

“Well, think about it,” he began. “It was very obvious in this case”, so he is not responsible.

Donald Trump sat down for a lengthy interview with Fox News Maria Bartiromo on Friday. It aired in the future on Sunday morning.

Trump ridiculed Joe Biden’s latest blunder, saying, “I never called President Mike Pence.”

Later sunday Visibly tired, Trump spoke briefly at the Christmas service at First Baptist Dallas Megachurch. Former first lady Melania Trump was not present.

The former president thanked his supporters, law enforcement and the military for about 10 minutes. He is again targeting rival President Joe Biden for a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, without naming him by name.

“The way we left seemed like we were surrendering,” Trump said.

He also promised that Melania would be with him “next time”, although he has rarely appeared in his recent public places since leaving the White House.

“I said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll do all of this myself’ and she said, ‘I want to go’. She would be very angry with me because I knew how beautiful it was, ”he said.

He didn’t explain what his wife was doing instead, filling her hands with a new business at NFT.

Trump appeared on stage Sunday afternoon to a crowd excited by a crowded church service

He spoke for about 10 minutes, but avoided political or campaign speeches that could violate current election law.

Biden gave a graduation speech at South Carolina State University the day after the White House was forced to reveal Harris’ comment that she and the president had not discussed on Friday of his re-election plans.

Biden’s deputy spokesperson Prime Minister Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the president will rise again in 2024 with Harris as his running mate.

However, a momentary error in his speech led him to promote Harris to a prominent position while he was historically discussing a black university.

“But kidding aside, of course President Harris is the proud Howard Alum,” Biden said in his opening remarks.

Baltilomo also referred to Hillary Clinton and said that Trump’s presidential victory in 2024 means the end of democracy.

“Is this a revenge? Protrump asked.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Trump said. “I hope so, that is to say, I want it.”

“But look, the female is as bent as can be,” he continued. “She was fooled by the elections, they are spying on my campaign. Do you remember making a little statement that “they are spying on my campaign”? And all hell broke out. Do you know why it happened? Because they knew I was right. “

President Biden delivered a graduation speech at South Carolina State University on Friday, saying:

At the same time as Trump’s interview aired on Fox, his former competitor, Clinton, was interviewing CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on his Sunday morning GPS show.

Trump also told Baltilomo that China has borrowed $ 60 trillion in damages for COVID-19 while receiving pushbacks from Fox News hosts when establishing a relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. paddy field.

Baltilomo asked Trump about US-China relations.

“As you know, I have had a great relationship with President Xi,” Trump said as part of his enthusiastic assessment of his relationship with Xi. “I really think he likes me, and I like him. I have a great relationship “

The Fox host cut Trump off and threw his arm in the air, saying, “He’s a murderer!

“He’s a murderer,” Trump agreed. “But I had a great relationship with him.”

Mr Trump has said COVID is a turning point in his relationship with Xi.

“They really destroyed the whole world,” he said.