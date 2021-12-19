Ministry of ATR Land Potential Map





Business.com, JAKARTA – The Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning / National Land Agency (ATR / BPN) is currently mapping a certain number of land potentials which will subsequently be managed by the Land Bank. The Secretary General (Secretary General) of the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning / National Land Agency (ATR / BPN) Himawan Arief Sugoto said that the establishment of the Land Bank would make this institution an instrument of the government in land preparation and regulation, as well as increased government optimization in the land manager function. The Land Bank will also respond to the question of land needs, in order to ensure the availability of land for various purposes. This is in line with the need for land for national development in the public interest. Considering the potential of the land, many will enter the land bank. However, this potential needs to be mapped and seen so that priority managed lands can be immediately developed. “In accordance with the UUCK trust [Undang-Undang Nomor 11 Tahun 2020] and government regulation number 64 of 2021 as well as the Raperpres which is almost final, it’s time for us to start mapping and getting the land potential. We need to do an inventory as soon as possible so that when a legal entity is formed we can seize the potential land planned in the land bank, ”he said in a press release on Sunday 19/12 / 2021). According to him, the identification of the land must be clear and there is no occupation of the inhabitants. “We will identify it and balance it with fresh land and no occupancy by the inhabitants. If there are occupations, they can be directly included in the redistribution program. It is the illustration of an opportunity that has been around for a long time, it should be faster so that the government has the potential to have a larger reserve of land, ”Himawan said. ATR / BPN Ministry’s PTPP Director General Embun Sari said this was linked to the land bank agency’s work plan later. These include having authority in the master plan, facilitating licensing, land acquisition and tariffs for services. The land of the land bank will be granted management rights (HPL) and above the HPL will be able to cooperate. “With the cooperation of a third party, HPL is usually given. HGB (Hak Guna Bangunan) in addition to HPL is only given until it is extended. The difference with Land Bank is that there has grants, expansions and renewals. If it has been used and can be administered all at once, it may be a different extractor, “he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20211220/47/1479404/kementerian-atr-petakan-potensi-tanah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos