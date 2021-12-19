Trump’s Washington hotel was the ‘epicenter’ of corruption where anyone looking to ‘treat themselves’ could simply walk in and ‘flash money’, watch group says





The north entrance of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.Mark Tenally / AP Photo

Former President Trump’s DC hotel was an “epicenter” of corruption, the head of a watchdog group said in an NBC News op-ed.

Anyone looking to “do favors” could walk into the hotel and “flash money,” he wrote.

The comments follow a damning report on the GSA’s oversight of Trump’s trade relations.

Former President Donald Trump’s hotel in Washington, DC, was an “epicenter” of corruption, according to the head of an ethics watchdog.

“Anyone looking to curry favor with his administration could just go to his eponymous hotel a few blocks from the White House and instant cash,” said Noah Bookbinder, executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics , in an article published by NBC News. .

Bookbinder’s assessment follows a damning report by the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, released on Wednesday.

He found that the agency overseeing the Trump Organization’s lease “washed its hands of responsibility” in investigating ethical issues and whether constitutional emolument clauses were being followed, NBC reported News.

Emoluments clauses prohibit a sitting president from receiving payments or benefits from foreign and domestic governments to protect against undue influence.

The report found that the General Services Administration (GSA) had failed to track payments from foreign governments to the hotel, according to NBC News.

Representatives of at least 22 foreign governments spent money on Trump’s properties, including the hotel in Washington, during the early years of his presidency, the outlet said. And there was “no checks and balances” over whether the hotel’s calculations regarding those payments were fair and accurate, the committee said, according to NBC News.

The report also found that the GSA had not sought to identify the origins of the more than $ 75 million in loans made by Trump and his family to the hotel, and “whether the ultimate source of the funding posed constitutional problems.” , according to the report.

The story continues

He noted that Trump’s refusal to cede his financial interests in the hotel was “problematic” and created “multiple” conflicts of interest during his presidency, according to NBC News. The report found that political appointments to the GSA made real estate decisions that “impacted the president’s personal properties,” NBC News reported.

Bookbinder, in his op-ed, explained why he thinks this is important. “On issues ranging from taxes to environmental regulations to foreign policy, we have never known whether the Trump administration is making decisions in the best interests of the American people or in the interests of its bottom line,” he wrote.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/trumps-dc-hotel-epicenter-corruption-115026619.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos