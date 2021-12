Boris Johnson’s predicament and the damage a good education can do | Letters

I’m sorry for Boris Johnson (North Shropshire: PM in the faint hope saloon, December 18th). Coming from a long-time member of the Labor Party, this may sound odd. I must add that I also come from a family who sent boys to Eton. Puzzled readers need only refer to Richard Beards Sad Little Men, as recommended by John Harris (Boris Johnson’s tantrums boil down to one thing: contempt for the rest of us, December 12). This book clearly shows how to tear boys away from their families as young as seven, isolate them from the real world for months and subject them to a regime of intimidation consistent with the promise that they will one day rule the country. men who find emotional connection and empathy a real challenge, to say the least. Whatever one thinks of Johnson’s current situation, it’s not the kind of education that young people in our country should aspire to.

Henriette heald

London The offices of the Northstead Manor bailiff and the Chiltern Hundreds steward are indeed resignation vehicles for Members of Parliament. I would like to suggest a third post: Governor of Peppa Pig World for which there is now an obvious candidate.

Franck Learner

Barry, Glamorgan Valley In appointing Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, to investigate the parties at No.10, Boris Johnson should have heeded Inspector Truscott’s maxim in Joe Ortons Loot: never search your own backyard, you can find what you’re looking for (No. 10 party’s investigative head withdraws on allegations it also broke the rules, December 17).

John bailey

St Albans, Hertfordshire Simon Case, now known as the Secretary of the Beverage Cabinet.

Colin Jones

West Norwood, London Got an opinion on everything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please E-mail us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/19/boris-johnsons-predicament-and-the-damage-a-good-education-can-cause The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos