Senate confirms 40th Bidens judge, setting Reagan-era record





The rapid speed of confirmations this year came despite an equally divided Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker. But like Mr Bidens’ legislative agenda, his judicial agenda also faces its own challenges.

Democrats have overwhelmingly won legal victories in states represented by two Democratic senators. They face stronger headwinds in states represented by at least one Republican senator. Republicans in Tennessee have previously raised objections to Mr. Bidens being chosen for an influential appeals court there, the top judicial candidate in a state administration represented by two Republican senators.

Beyond Republican-led efforts to slow these candidates down, Mr Biden also faces limited vacancies on appeal among Republican candidates, meaning he has little room to reshape the ideological balance of the courts. . Of the appeal candidates Mr Biden nominated, only three in 10 would replace the Republican candidates.

At the moment, the vacancies Mr. Biden faces in appellate courts are those created by Democrat appointees, said Russell Wheeler, a visiting scholar at the Brookings Institution who studies federal courts. So far, the percentage of people nominated by Republicans to the appeals court is almost unchanged from when Biden took office, he said.

However, the biggest threat the administration’s efforts could face is the risk of losing control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm election. Wheeler noted that Mr. Trump had appointed 54 judges to four-year circuit court with a Republican-controlled Senate.

If Biden loses the Senate, there will be no question of how many people are appointed, Wheeler said. It will be a question of whether there will be any at all.

In total, Mr Biden sent 71 Senate bench candidates for consideration.

The Senate also confirmed on Saturday morning in a voice vote 41 ambassadors, including Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago, as the United States’ ambassador to Japan. The vote came as part of a deal with Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz who blocked candidates in his campaign for a sanctions vote on a Russian-backed pipeline. After Mr Cruz finally won a pledge to vote on sanctions, Mr Schumer was able to get the candidates through.

