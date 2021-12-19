Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai denounces Pakistani “propaganda” on Afghanistan, South Asia News





Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai attacked Pakistan on Sunday and called what he called “obvious propaganda against Afghanistan.” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit address, said Pakistan was threatened by the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

Karzai said ISIS threatened Afghanistan from Pakistan.

Responding to Imran Khan’s speech at the summit, Karzai said Pakistan “should not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and should avoid speaking on behalf of Afghanistan in international forums.”

Pakistan’s support for terrorists and terrorist organizations is well established all over the world.

“If the Afghan government fails to fight terrorism, other countries could face spillovers,” Imran Khan said during his speech.

Read also | Pakistan Warns OIC of “Serious Consequences” of Afghan Economic Crisis

Khan said that due to a lack of resources, if the Afghan government remains unable to fight terrorism, other countries could also face its repercussions, Geo News reported.

He made the remarks during his opening speech at the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad.

Referring to the presence of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, the prime minister said the only way to deal with the terrorist organization was a stable Afghanistan. He said the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) was capable of carrying out international attacks, Geo News reported.

“The only way to deal with the terrorist group is a stable Afghanistan,” Khan said.

Afghanistan is currently facing an economic crisis as its global assets abroad, mainly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban came to power. Even after 100 days in power, the Taliban government has not gained worldwide recognition. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) suspended relations with Afghanistan

Imran Khan in his speech also stressed the need for humanitarian aid in Kabul and said that if the world does not act in time, Afghanistan could potentially become the “greatest man-made disaster”.

Highlighting the collapse of hospitals, the education sector and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister called on the world to take immediate action as Afghanistan heads into chaos, Geo reported News.

“Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos. When it cannot pay the salaries of civil servants, doctors and nurses, any government will collapse. But chaos is not for anyone. It is certainly not suitable for the United States, ”he said. added.

(With contributions from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/former-afghan-president-hamid-karzai-slams-pakistani-propaganda-on-afghanistan-438204 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos