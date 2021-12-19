Former Trump Believer Reminds Us There Is Life After The Big Lie





Flanked by his lawyer, with the glare of CNN camera lights accentuating the furtive movements of his eyes, MAGA Forever promoter Dustin Stockton made an unlikely truth-teller on Tuesday as he answered questions from Anderson Coopers during almost 10 minutes.

Some of his friends in the competitive poker world may have called those eye twitching a sign, an involuntary sign that he was bluffing, or at least that he didn’t know how to play the hand that had been dealt to him. Given that Stockton and his partner Jennifer Lawrence had organized promotional Trump PACs and helped organize a multi-state bus tour spreading post-election conspiracy theories to angry Republicans eager to swallow the big lie about widespread electoral fraud, it seemed unlikely that the Reno resident would cover his bet on national television.

But then Stockton started talking, and by the time he finished I was convinced his political friends in the disintegrating orbit of former President Donald Trump were probably screaming at their televisions and losing their scattered minds. the conspiracy.

Those who follow the aftermath of the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol and the dramatic daily developments of the Congressional committee charged with investigating its origins have already released a staggering amount of evidence linking key insiders in the United States. administration and elected officials to the planning, instigating and historic revisionism of the terrible events that have shaken our Republic. Stockton, who along with Lawrence gave a statement to the Jan. 6 commission this week, has been unvarnished frankness in his responses.

He said he invested his sweat and faith in someone who turned out to be a con artist. In short, he felt like a rube.

Around the same time last year, Stockton allegedly called you an asshole for believing the 2020 presidential election was in place. He promoted the Big Lie and all the illusions that came with it.

If you were to look for examples of true Trump believers, you would find few better examples than Stockton and Lawrence. Politico in November called the couple, The Bonnie and Clyde of MAGA World. Although he has never been criminally charged, Stockton was associated with Steve Bannons’ outrageous We Build the Wall fundraising campaign.

In 2013, Stockton got busy between games of poker and driving a forklift truck as he tore up US Senator Harry Reid a popular new activity in the Nevada countryside. A conservative magazine called him Mr. Tea Party. He even self-published a book with his opinions on the movement. For his part, Lawrence led the fiercely pro-Trump Women for America First PAC.

They were all-in for the cause. But then came January 6 and the ugliness that left five dead, nearly 140 wounded among the Capitol police and the desecration of historically sacred places in our country. They had helped promote and organize the mass assembly that day, he said, but not what followed.

Since the event my fiance and I have given a lot of live interviews because we really think it’s important to get to the bottom of what happened. We also want to represent the voice of the overwhelming vast majority of people who answered the call to come to DC who did nothing wrong, who caused no violence, did not attend on Capitol Hill. Anyone who has played a role should be held responsible. He tore our country apart. If there’s ever been a moment for us to come together as a country, and kind of have a moment of truth and reconciliation, I think it demands it.

Call it rhetoric designed to soften that Bonnie and Clyde imagery, if you will, but he’s right about the people of Trumplandia. Many peaceful people have been made to follow Trump’s example and think the worst of their fellow human beings.

In his interviews, Stockton shows that it is possible to wake up from the ether. Of course, being summoned to appear before Congress is certainly a motivator.

Cynicism aside, there is something about a self-proclaimed competitive poker player admitting he has been betrayed and pushed around that feels quite genuine.

This is something that I really had a hard time coming to terms with because it [Trump] was someone we sacrificed ourselves for. We have invested our lives and our time. And in many ways the warning signs were there. We saw other people around him come forward. Basically, he abandons people when the going gets tough for people. In some ways, it’s embarrassing to think that in many ways we’ve signed on to what in many ways turned out to be a bluff or a scam.

Lest anyone suggest otherwise, Stocktons attorney Josh Ness reminded Cooper and his audience of the clarity of his clients’ purpose.

The events of January 6 were a stain on our democracy, a stain on our Republic, Ness said. He recognizes it. To be clear, he’s a witness. That’s why he got a subpoena. He was not involved in the events of January 6, and certainly not in the events on Capitol Hill. It is an important and material distinction to be made.

Whatever Stocktons’ motives may be, the Methodical Committee on January 6 appears determined to follow the horrific facts as they come to light.

While Stocktons’ admiration for Paul Gosar is likely to complicate his act of contrition when details of Arizona Congressmen’s role in supporting the riot conspiracy become clearer, it makes his conclusion even more meaningful. for Trump supporters looking for a way out of self-delusion and downright. Lies promoted nightly by Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

Their text messages pleading with the president to come to his senses were followed by contradictory propaganda that harmed the country.

They were doing the right thing as the going was going, and yet they continued to mis-characterize it afterwards, Stockton said. These texts clearly show that they knew the violence was unacceptable. They knew he needed to be sentenced in the most serious way possible, but they continued to downplay it and downplay it, and I think that’s a big part of why we’re almost a year older. late and there is still no resolution.

Then Stockton said something that is sure to put him on his guard against political crooks, the My Pillow mob, and QAnon conspiracy collectors.

Others have played their part and should pay a fair price, but the money has to end with President Trump. And the fact that he took so long to respond, I think, says a lot about his intentions and what he was doing.

Stockton recalls that even a true believer in Trump is able to dispel the fog and walk into the light of a new day.

John L. Smith is a longtime author and columnist. He was born in Henderson, and his family’s roots in Nevada date back to 1881. His stories have appeared in Time, Readers Digest, The Daily Beast, Reuters, Ruralite, and Desert Companion, among others. It also offers weekly commentary on the Nevada public radio station KNPR.

