December 19 News Headlines: Prime Minister Modi Praises Goa Governance, India Expresses Concern Over Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan, And More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: ANI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a series of development projects in the city of Goa near the elections, India expressed concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan on Sunday, calling for the establishment of ‘genuinely inclusive government and the protection of minority rights. Here are the headlines of the day:
Goa leads the way in good governance, per capita income, says PM Modi; inaugurates multiple development projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a series of development projects in the city of Goa, where the poll is located. He also participated in a parade of sails and an air parade in Panaji as part of the Goa Liberation Day celebrations.
Speaking at the inaugural event, Prime Minister Modi noted that Goa was under Portuguese rule at a time when the majority of the country was under the Mughals. “But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa,” he said. Modi also remembered the late Manohar Parrikar and praised the work of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to develop the state. “Goa is the best in good governance, per capita income and many more. I would like to congratulate Goa for completing 100% 1st dose coverage to all of its eligible population,” he said. added. Read more
Amritsar “sacrilege” incident: the deputy CM of Punjab constitutes the SIT, the investigation report must be submitted within 2 days
Calling Sri Darbar Sahib’s sacrilegious incident “more unfortunate,” Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on Sunday that a special law and order investigative team DCP had been formed, which would present an investigation report within two days.
Claiming that all angles of the incident were being investigated and that things would soon be clear, he also informed that the accused in the Amritsar incident had not yet been identified.
Speaking to the media after meeting with officials here, Randhawa said, “This is an unfortunate incident. It appears that the person only came with the target of sacrilege by being there for eight to nine hours. He has not yet been identified. We will investigate the matter. Read more
India-Central Asia Dialogue 2021: EAM Jaishankar expresses concern over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Foreign Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday expressed concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and called for the establishment of a truly inclusive government and the preservation of minority rights. India is today hosting the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue aimed at further strengthening ties among member countries, with particular emphasis on trade, connectivity and development cooperation. Read more
I like Virat Kohli’s attitude, but he fights a lot: Sourav Ganguly praises Indian Test skipper
Amid the fight over Virat Kohli’s ODI captain post, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly praised the attitude of skipper Virat Kohli. Responding to a question about the attitude of the players he admires, Ganguly said: “I like the attitude of Virat Kohli but he fights a lot.”
In recent days, the Indian Test skipper and the head of the BCCI have reportedly engaged in a virtual war of words by directly contradicting each other’s claims regarding Kohli’s impeachment as ODI captain. Read more
Odisha government approves ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel’s plan to create an integrated steel plant and will create 16,000 jobs
The Odisha government has given the green signal to a proposal from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM / NS) to set up an integrated steel plant of 24 million tonnes per year (mtpa) in the Mahakalpara block of Kendrapara district, with an investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the High Level Authorizing Authority (HLCA) chaired by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Read more
Vicky Jain writes sweetest birthday wish for wife Ankita Lokhande, but their dream photo steals the show
Ankita Lokhande married longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14 in a grand ceremony. The actress celebrates her birthday today and to mark this special day, Vicky wrote the sweetest note for her beloved. Read more
