Strengthen the country’s defense spirit in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic





Jakarta, InfoPublik The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, called for the commemoration of the 73rd National Defense Day in 2021 to be an impetus to increase the collective spirit in the defense of the country and the building of the nation, one form of which is working hand in hand in the face of the pandemic. This was conveyed by President Jokowi in a presidential message read by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, during the commemoration of the 73rd National Defense Day in 2021 at the Ministry of Defense, Jakarta, Sunday (12/19/2021). Strengthen the country’s defense spirit and work hand in hand, hand in hand in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, so that we stand strong through various tests and continue to grow in achieving the nation’s goals said President Jokowi’s mandate read by Defense Minister Prabowo. President Jokowi also recalled that this nation will be strong and great if all elements are able to play a role in making this country even better. “Let’s show that we are a strong nation. Not only capable of facing the war on COVID-19 and the challenges of other nations, but a nation that is able to take advantage of difficulties to become a leap forward, ”President Jokowi said. in its mandate. In addition, President Jokowi stressed that the challenges facing the Indonesian nation today are not easy, so it takes fighting force and hard work to get through difficult times. All countries are competing in the fight against COVID-19, both in controlling the virus and in economic recovery. As a great nation, we have to come out victorious, we have to be optimistic. We must create opportunity in the midst of adversity. We must respond to all of this with innovation and real work. We must not stop creating, innovating and achieving amid the COVID-19 pandemic, President Jokowi said. We have to prove our tenacity. We must earn our future and realize the lofty ideals of the nation’s founding fathers with the spirit of defending the country, President Jokowi said. (Photo: Public Relations Office of the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Defense)

