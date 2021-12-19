Capitol Attack Panel to Determine if Trump Committed Republican Crime | Attack on the US Capitol





Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House committee investigating the deadly attack on Capitol Hill on January 6 instigated by Donald Trump, said on Sunday he was not yet ready to declare the former president guilty of a felony but that the panel was investigating the likelihood that he is.

No one is above the law, the Illinois congressman told CNN State of the Union. And if the president knowingly let what happened on January 6 happen, and in fact got dizzy, and it violates a criminal law, he must be held accountable.

The committee has accelerated in recent weeks with dozens of subpoenas, some aimed at shutting down Trump aides. Waters slammed on the doors of the Oval Office in Trumps this week when his fourth and final chief of staff, Mark Meadows, became the subject of the investigation into the tweets he received on the day of the uprising and the around it.

The committee voted unanimously to send Meadows to criminal prosecution for contempt of Congress, after withdrawing his cooperation.

Kinzinger, who, alongside fellow Republican Liz Cheney, drew the wrath of Trump allies for serving on the committee, said he had no qualms about examining how Trump instigated his supporters to try to cancel his electoral defeat to Joe Biden, which he said was the result of massive electoral fraud, which was not the case.

He’s not a king, Kinzinger said, old presidents, they’re not old kings.

Kinzinger added that he was concerned that the events of January 6 could be a trial for Trump and his allies to attempt another coup.

We will get all the details we can possibly get on this, so it is important for the role of the president, he said. I want to hold the culprits accountable, but I want to make sure this never happens again.

Otherwise, January 6 will have been, yes, a failed try, but sometimes a failed try is the best practice to pull off one, a blow that would succeed in overthrowing our government.

Kinzingers comments are the strongest to date on the depth of the investigation into Trump’s role.

At a Stop the Steal rally near the White House on January 6, the then president urged supporters to march on Capitol Hill and fight like hell. [or] you will no longer have a country.

He was impeached a second time for inciting the insurgency that followed, but although Kinzinger, nine other House Republicans and seven GOP senators voted with the Democrats, Trump was acquitted in his Senate trial. and remain free to introduce themselves again.

Pressed to find out if he thought Trump was guilty of a crime, Kinzinger said: I don’t want to go yet, to say, do I believe he did. But I assure you that I have a lot of questions about what the president was doing.

Earlier this month, at a sentencing hearing for one of the rioters, District Court judge Amy Berman Jackson said she believed Trump stoked the riot and should be held responsible. Jackson was among a growing number of federal judges to speak out.

Trump is also in legal jeopardy because of investigations into his business affairs, with New York authorities looking into tax matters in particular.

Trump spoke to Fox Newss Sunday Morning Futures, but was not asked about the Jan.6 investigation, but instead spoke about topics such as the Taliban’s hatred of dogs and how the chief medical adviser of Bidens, Dr.Anthony Fauci, struggles to throw a baseball.

Trump also weighed in on a popular Fox News conspiracy theory that says Biden does not run the country, based on an apparent blunder in which he called his Vice President, Kamala Harris, president in a speech by opening of the university this week.

On CNN, Kinzinger acknowledged that the Jan.6 committee was working to complete its work ahead of next year’s midterm elections, in which Republicans are expected to regain control and thus end the investigation.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, a Trump loyalist whose texts were included in those released this week, was one of the Republicans rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a spot on the panel January 6.

Anyway, Jordan was named as a possible chairman of the judicial committee which would therefore act to close the investigation into the attack on the Capitol.

He could not credibly lead the [judiciary] committee, Kinzinger said. But he could certainly lead the committee.

