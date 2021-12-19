Russian-Ukrainian tensions: Most signs point to Putin having an invasion plan – but could he think twice? | World news

Another Russian invasion of Ukraine might be more a question of when than if.

Most indicators point in the direction of President Vladimir Putin – despite repeated denials – having some sort of invasion plan, whether or not he decides to activate it.

A Western diplomat pointed out to me that he may have already passed a point of no return, given a massive mobilization of troops and military equipment near the Ukrainian border, coupled with an escalation of false claims on Ukrainian aggression against Russian-backed separatists in the east.

Backing down now without at least a limited foray could be seen as a sign of weakness.

Picture:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied plans to invade Ukraine



Is All-Out War a Real Threat?

Worryingly, the Russian leader has encountered the diplomatic efforts of Western powers to defuse the crisis with impossible security demands – such as demanding the UK and other NATO allies to withdraw all troops and weapons from the United States. Eastern European countries.

It is a dangerous, high-stakes challenge that prompted a Ukrainian minister to warn of the threat of World War III if Moscow decides to attack.

And yet, there is no sense of crisis in the streets of Kiev, where the mood is more festive than threatening as Christmas approaches.

Instead, the strongest alarm bells about the threat of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine are being sounded from outside, from Washington and London.

This is an assessment shared by other allies – although perhaps not always independently verified.

A Western diplomat said his own country had not been able to establish an imminent invasion threat from its sources, but the United States had said “you have to trust us”.

The diplomat added: “I feel nervous when talking to the US and UK, but I am more relaxed when talking with Ukrainians.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





4:56

Will Russia go to war with Ukraine?



It’s important to remember that Ukraine has lived with an existential threat from Russia since 2014, when President Putin annexed Crimea and supported an insurgency in the east of the country – so the potential for further aggression does not exist. is not new.

But a Ukrainian source, well connected with the security and defense community, also said it was notable that Washington and London were most concerned about the Russian threat, even in relation to the Ukrainian government.

He believed that the Kremlin was more likely to use the threat of military action to pressure the West to accept new security demands rather than seriously planning all-out war.

The various divergent views and interpretations only illustrate how inherently difficult the Russian threat is to decipher – and to counter.

One thing is clear: Western powers seem determined to avoid a devastating mistake they made in 2014 on the Crimean Peninsula, when they failed to recognize what President Putin was doing in a gray area of ​​hostilities, initially below the threshold of war, until it was too late.

Russia and its “little green men” have captured Crimea with barely a shot.

Back then – as now – Russian officials, TV stations, newspapers and social media posts attempted to cover up what was going on with a barrage of disinformation, with the Crimea takeover being falsely presented as a local uprising against anti-Russian sentiment in Kiev.

Picture:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy



How would the West react?

This time around, the UK, US and other allies have reacted more quickly to Russia’s gray area tactics and appear to be showing a much more united front.

They have made it clear through diplomatic channels through heads of state and government that they will strike the Kremlin with unprecedented minimum economic sanctions if Russian forces attempt to capture more of Ukraine’s territory.

But it is a complex, multidimensional battlefield where anything and anyone can be used as a weapon.

In favor of President Putin, he has shown himself to be a master in the art of outwitting his Western adversaries in the gray zone.

However, turning the crisis into a veritable war zone would not be without a huge risk for him.

It could even cause further instability inside Russia once the Western sanctions initiated by its offensive start to bite and military casualties increase.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





1:02

“Massive consequences” if Russia invades



In an essay, Mr Putin wrote about Ukraine – which is seen by Western diplomats as one of the most egregious signals that an invasion could be considered – he laid out what Western analysts call his conviction. ” delusional “that the Russians and Ukrainians are one people. .

The Russian leader asserted in the article, published on the Kremlin website in July, that Ukraine’s true sovereignty is only possible in partnership with Russia.

Whether he truly believes it or not or whether he is simply using his side of history to justify his actions, the president should know that the majority of Ukrainians do not share his point of view and that any further forays by Russia in Ukraine would meet fierce resistance.

Western powers still hope that diplomatic efforts will avert disaster.

If they are wrong, the Ukrainians are hoping that the prospect of a bloody and protracted war might be enough to make the Russian president think twice.