PM arrives to inaugurate several development projects on liberation day

The function will be held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao, Goa.

Prime Minister Pramod Sawant received Prime Minister Modi at Panaji Airport.

The Prime Minister said that “Goa leads in good governance, per capita income” at the Goa Liberation Day event.

The Prime Minister congratulated the freedom fighters and veterans of “Operation Vijay” during the ceremony.

View full picture Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Azad Maidan, Panaji (YEAR)

The Prime Minister also inaugurated several development projects.

View full picture PM Narendra Modi inaugurates several development projects including refurbished Fort Aguada Prison Museum, Goa Medical College Super Specialized Block, New South Goa Dist Hosp, Aviation Skills Development Center at Mopa and Davorlim Gas Insulated Substation, Navelim in Goa (YEAR)

These include the renovated Fort Aguada Prison Museum, Goa Medical College Super Specialist Block, New South Goa District Hospital, Mopa Airport Aviation Skills Development Center and Dabolim-Navelim gas-insulated substation, Margao.

The Prime Minister said that “Goa came under Portuguese rule when the rest of the country was ruled by the Mughals. But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India. ‘forgot his Goa. “

He will also lay the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust in Goa.

The Prime Minister will also issue special coverage and a special cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian armed forces liberating Goa from Portuguese rule.

This special episode of the story is shown on the special cover, while the special cancellation features the Indian naval ship Gomantak’s war memorial, built in memory of seven valiant young sailors and other personnel who donated their life in “Operation Vijay”.

The Prime Minister will also publish “My Stamp” representing the Hutatma Smarak in Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Goa Liberation Movement.

A “Meghdoot Postcard” featuring a collage of photos from various events during the Goa liberation struggle will also be presented to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also distribute prizes to the best Panchayat / Municipality, Swayampurna Mitras and beneficiaries of the Swayampurna Goa program.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also pay floral tributes to the Martyrs’ Memorial, Azad Maidan, Panaji. He will also attend the Sail Parade and flypast in Miramar, Panaji.

As part of the Goa Liberation Day celebrations, Prime Minister Modi attended the Panaji sailing parade and flypast.

Mormugao, the Indian Navy’s second native P15B-class stealth destroyer, scheduled to enter service in mid-2022, made its first sea trip today. The ship sailed for day testing. Liberation of Goa: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/zQmXr0RzRp – ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 each year to mark the success of “Operation Vijay” undertaken by the Indian armed forces which liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

