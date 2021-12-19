Prabowo Delivers Jokowi’s Message to TNI-Polri, Ulemas, Workers and Fishermen





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo hopes that the commemoration of the 73rd National Defense Day in 2021 will be an impetus to increase the spirit of country defense and nation-building. One of them is working together to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. Mandate Jokowi it was read by the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto while leading the commemoration ceremony for the 73rd National Defense Day (HBN) in 2021 at the Tugu Api Monument Court, Dr. (HC) Ir. Ministry of Defense of Sukarno, Jakarta, Sunday (19/12). “To strengthen the spirit of defense of the country and to work hand in hand, hand in hand in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, so that we are strong through various tests and continue to grow in the realization of the ideals of the nation, ”he said. Jokowi believes that the nation of Indonesia will be strong and great if all elements are able to play a role. In the midst of a pandemic, all the elements must turn adversity into opportunity. Not just to fight against Covid-19. The Head of State realized that it was not easy to go through the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Indonesia must continue to struggle to control Covid-19 and restore the economy, so as not to lag behind other countries. “We must not stop creating, innovating and achieving in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he stressed. Jokowi also reminded all Indonesian people to maintain the sovereignty of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) with the spirit of defending the country. He stressed that the defense of the country is not only a task TNI and the Police. “This spark of enthusiasm certainly comes from all parts of the nation, starting with the TNI soldiers, police, employees, farmers, small traders, fishermen, academics, students, students, workers, laborers and other elements of the population, “he said. The Head of State mentioned a number of fundamental values ​​of national defense that must be developed by all components of the nation, including love of the homeland, conscience of the nation and the country, loyalty to the Pancasila as the ideology of the country and the willingness to sacrifice for the nation and the country. “Wherever we are, whatever our training, whatever our profession, all have rights, all have obligations and all have the same possibility of defending the country,” he stressed. [noe]

