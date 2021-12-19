Boris Johnson was reportedly pictured at a 10 Downing Street garden rally during COVID-19 lockdown





Britain’s Guardian newspaper published a photograph of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and more than a dozen other people drinking wine in the garden of his Downing Street residence which it said was taken during a COVID lockdown -19 in May 2020. Key points: The photo released by the Guardian was said to have been taken weeks after Mr Johnson was released from hospital after contracting COVID-19

The photo released by the Guardian was said to have been taken weeks after Mr Johnson was released from hospital after contracting COVID-19 A Downing Street spokesperson said Number 10 was both the workplace and home of the Prime Minister

A Downing Street spokesperson said Number 10 was both the workplace and home of the Prime Minister The UK government has been affected by a number of COVID-related scandals in recent weeks In response, Mr Johnson’s office said there were staff meetings in the garden that day. The Prime Minister has been touched by a slew of media reports in recent weeks about alleged Christmas parties at government offices, including his own, last year in violation of COVID-19 lockdowns and has ordered an investigation. Reports have dismayed voters who were told by the government to sacrifice their own Christmas events last year, and who risk being told to put the brakes on their Christmas plans for the second year in a row as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly . The photo released by the Guardian is said to be from May 2020, shortly after Mr Johnson was released from the hospital where he had spent several nights in intensive care with COVID-19. COVID UPDATES: Check back to our blog for all the news from December 19 It shows Johnson with his wife, Carrie, who appears to be holding their newborn son, and two other people at a table on a patio in the Downing Street Garden with cheese and wine. Nearby is another table of four other people, and a short distance away is a larger group standing on the grass around a table with bottles of wine. Loading Asked about the photo, a Downing Street spokesperson said meetings in the garden were common at this time of year. “Business meetings are often held in the Downing Street Garden during the summer months,” they said. “On this occasion, there were staff meetings following a number 10 press conference. “Downing Street is the home of the Prime Minister as well as his place of work. The Prime Minister’s wife lives at number 10 and therefore legitimately uses the garden as well. “ Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows for search, up and down arrows for volume. look Duration: 2 minutes 4 seconds 2 m 4 s Mr Johnson apologized earlier this month for a 2020 Christmas party held during the lockdown The newspaper said the photo was shared with it after Mr Johnson’s office last week denied that a social event had taken place, saying Downing Street staff worked in the garden in the afternoons and The evening. That day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave a press conference urging people to play by the rules and not take advantage of the sunny weekend weather to socialize in groups, the newspaper reported. Reuters Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows for search, up and down arrows for volume. look Duration: 5 minutes 17 seconds 5 m What experts know so far about the Omicron variant (Norman swan) What you need to know about the coronavirus: Loading form …

