No Lockdown, Minister for the Coordination of Human Development and Culture: President Jokowi thinks of flexibility: national legal





JAKARTA Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy said the era of disruption has encouraged leaders in various sectors to change leadership practices so that organizational sustainability is maintained. (Read also: Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture: Indonesian children’s cases of Covid-19 are highest in the world)

Technological disruption, pandemics and the growing number of millennials are forcing leaders to have flexible and adaptive thinking patterns and must make inroads. This flexible and adaptive way of thinking, along with the courage to make breakthroughs, was practiced by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the first days of Indonesia facing a pandemic, the coordinating minister of Human Development and Culture said in his statement on Sunday, 12/19/2021. (Read also: Jokowi Shows Jacket Rp. 350,000 by Blora) He said an example of government policy adopting this concept is not to confinement during the Covid-19 pandemic. But large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) which then evolved into the implementation of restrictions on community activities (PPKM). According to the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture, through this policy, Indonesia is recognized by the world as one of the countries which has succeeded in controlling the spread of Covid-19 because the positive cases are gradually decreasing and the number of deaths is also getting smaller. Although focusing on managing the Covid-19 with ministries and institutions, the coordinating ministry for Human Development and Culture remains aware that the pandemic has also threatened basic health services. For this reason, amid Covid-19 control efforts, the Ministry for the Coordination of Human Development and Culture continues to promote stunting management programs as the figure is still around 27.6 %, as well as other human resource programs. .



Also read: Jasa Raharja in collaboration with Korlantas Polri presents ETLE in the JRKu application Also read: BPJS Kesehatan encourages healthcare establishments to optimize services for cancer patients In addition to having a flexible and adaptive way of thinking, a leader must also have philanthropic, empathetic and altruistic traits so that the organization can be dynamic and sustainable. Without these three qualities, the capacity of a leader is not complete, said the coordinating minister of Human Development and Culture. Linked to the task of the ministry of coordinating human development and culture, strengthening the competitiveness of human resources is one of the keys to the success of organizations and their leaders in the era of disruption. In addition to focusing on strengthening the competitiveness of human resources, the Ministry for the Coordination of Human Development and Culture also pays special attention to strengthening social protection programs, he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.okezone.com/read/2021/12/19/337/2519336/tak-ada-lockdown-menko-pmk-presiden-jokowi-berpikir-luwes

