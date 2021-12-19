Crypto added to China’s short video blacklist





Short cryptocurrency videos are now banned as part of China’s updated blacklist of taboo topics which includes topics such as showing sexual content, ridiculing the government, provoking dogmatism, discussing fascism and anything that challenges the country’s ideology, Bitcoin.com reported. The blacklist of 100 banned short video subjects online was handed over by the China Netcasting Services Association (CNSA), according to the report. The updated rules also indicate a ban on videos depicting drug use, gambling, violence, gangs, criminal activity, mental abuse, and non-traditional views on marriage and marriage. love, the report says. See also: WeChat in China denies new users while respecting mandatory upgrades Many banned topics were on the previous CNSA blacklist, but new areas have been added, including cryptocurrency, according to the report. Earlier this year, China started banning crypto mining in the country, and four years ago it banned crypto trading and fundraising through coin offerings. Now videos that show or inspire in any way mining, trading or speculating virtual currency are banned online and on social media apps, according to the report. The move came in part following President Xi Jinping’s goal of carbon neutrality in the country around 2060. The move uprooted crypto miners in China, sending them to areas more open to the practice. Also read: China Crypto Ban Shutters Ethereum Miner SparkPool Other violations of laws, regulations, social public order and good customs could ostensibly be interpreted as effectively freeing the hands of Chinese regulators to censor nearly all clips posted online, according to the order, according to the report. . Failure to follow the rules can result in fines. Microblogging social media giant Weibo, for example, has been penalized several times this year for not complying quickly enough or effectively enough, CNN reported. Weibo was fined $ 470,000 last week for repeatedly posting content deemed illegal. The company was fined 44 this year for a total of $ 2.2 million, according to the report. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: AUTHENTICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 On:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, working with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception gap from usage and identify ways in which businesses can increase usage.

