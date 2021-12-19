Outgoing NIH director says Trump and other Republicans pressured him to endorse unproven Covid-19 cures and sack Fauci





By Deidre McPhillips and Devan Cole, CNN

The outgoing director of the National Institutes of Health said on Sunday he faced political pressure from then-President Donald Trump and other Republicans to endorse unproven Covid-19 cures such as the ‘hydroxychloroquine and to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the NIH National Institute. Allergies and infectious diseases.

Dr Francis Collins, whose last day as NIH director is Sunday, told CBS News he had had a “talk” about Trump, but had stood firm and would have resigned if Trump had made him. approve cures for Covid-19 that were not based on science.

“I have done all I can to stay away from any kind of political and partisan debates because this is really not a place where medical research has a place,” he said. “I wasn’t going to compromise science just to keep the job.”

Trump has often touted it as a potential cure for Covid-19, and he claimed during his tenure to have used it himself even as medical experts and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration questioned its effectiveness and warned of potentially harmful side effects. In June 2020, the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19, saying it had determined the drugs were unlikely to be effective in treating of Covid-19 based on the latest scientific evidence.

CNN has reached out to the former president’s office for comment on Collins’ interview.

Collins also said he has rebuffed calls from Republicans to sack Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who is now President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser.

“Can you imagine a circumstance where the director of the NIH, someone who believes in science, would submit to political pressure and fire the greatest infectious disease expert the world has known, just to satisfy political concerns? ” he said.

Fauci has come under heavy criticism from Republicans, including Trump, during the pandemic, with the longtime official attacked for what they see as an overly cautious approach to the crisis and his occasional turnaround on some key issues, including the port of the mask.

Collins said on Sunday that in his 12 years as director of the NIH, one thing he would have studied more carefully was reluctance.

“I never imagined there would be 60 million people who, faced with overwhelming evidence of the life-saving nature of Covid vaccines, would always say, ‘No, not for me,'” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc17news.com/news/2021/12/19/outgoing-nih-director-says-trump-and-other-republicans-pressured-him-to-endorse-unproven-covid-19-remedies-and-to-fire-fauci/

