Trump calls McConnell ‘disaster’, says GOP needs new leadership





Former President Donald Trump called Senator Mitch McConnell a “disaster” for clearing the $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure deal, saying Republicans need a new Senate leader.

“Mitch McConnell is a disaster. Republicans must find a new leader. Mitch McConnell allowed that to happen. The “non-infrastructure” bill, I call it “non-infrastructure”, not infrastructure, “Trump told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on” Sunday Morning Futures. “

Trump said that only 9% of the funds for the bill that passed the Senate by a 69-30 vote in August actually went to infrastructure projects (as defined by infrastructure, spending in the bill for such projects range from 46 percent to 80 percent, according to the Washington Post).

Donald Trump attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling him a “disaster.” Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

“There was no way this should have been passed. It should have been 100% for infrastructure, ”said the 45th president.

The infrastructure bill, which allocated funds for bridges, roads, railways and broadband, was the culmination of months of negotiations between Democratic and Republican lawmakers and won eventual backing from McConnell.

Trump, who has mocked the Kentucky Republican for months, often calling him an “old broken crow,” also criticized the Senate Minority Leader for reaching a compromise with the Democrats to allow them to raise the ceiling on the debt last week and avoid a federal default.

The former president believed McConnell should have used Republican support as leverage to get concessions on other issues in the Democratic-controlled chamber.

The comments come after Mitch McConnell cleared the $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure deal through the Senate.Rod Lamkey / CNP / SplashNews.co

“So what’s happening is we had something called the debt ceiling. And he couldn’t use it to win it all. And he chose not to, ”Trump said, noting that Democrats are now seeking to pass voting legislation.

Biden’s Bill received funding for bridges, roads, railroads and broadband.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“And we have a bigger problem because they have a so-called voting rights bill, which is a right to vote for Democrats, because Republicans will never be elected again if that happens, if it passes, ”Trump said.

