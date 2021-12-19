PM Modi attends Goa Liberation Day function and inaugurates several projects

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi attended the ceremony to mark the Goa Liberation Day celebrations in Goa on Sunday. The Prime Minister congratulated the freedom fighters and veterans of “Operation Vijay” during the ceremony. He inaugurated several development projects including the refurbished Fort Aguada Prison Museum, Goa Medical College Super Specialty Block, New South Goa District Hospital, Airport Aviation Skills Development Center de Mopa and the isolated gas-fired Dabolim-Navelim substation, Margao. He also laid the foundation stone for the Indian International University of Legal Education and Research Bar Council of India Trust in Goa.

Addressing the assembly, the Prime Minister remarked that the land of Goa, the air of Goa, the sea of ​​Goa, have been blessed with a wonderful gift of nature. And today, this enthusiasm of all the people of Goa is added to the pride of the liberation of Goa. He said he had the privilege of paying homage to the martyrs at Shaheed’s memorial to Azad Maidan. After paying homage to the martyrs, he also witnessed the parade and flight over cells in Miramar. He also expressed his joy in honoring the heroes of “Operation Vijay” and veterans on behalf of the country. The Prime Minister thanked Goa’s dynamic spirit for providing so many opportunities, so many amazing experiences that Goa has brought together today.

The Prime Minister noted that Goa was under Portuguese rule during the time when most of the rest of India was under the Mughals. India has experienced many upheavals since. Shri Modi noted that even after centuries and the upheaval of power, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor the rest of India has forgotten Goa. It’s a relationship that has only grown stronger over time. The people of Goa have also not allowed the liberation and Swaraj movements to relax. They kept the flame of freedom burning for the longest time in Indian history. This is because India is not just a political power. India is an idea and a family to protect the interests of mankind. The Prime Minister pointed out that India is a spirit where the nation is above “me” and is paramount. Where there is only one mantra – nation first. Where there is only one resolution – Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

The prime minister said there was a stir in the hearts of people all over India because part of the country was still not free and some compatriots had not been granted freedom. He noticed that if Sardar Patel had lived a few more years, Goa would not have had to wait so long for his release. The Prime Minister hailed the heroes of the struggle. 31 Satyagrahis must have lost their lives in the Satyagraha of Goa Mukti Vimochan Samiti. He urged everyone to think about these sacrifices and heroes like Veer Karnail Singh Benipal of Punjab. “The story of Goa’s freedom struggle is not only a symbol of India’s determination, but is a living document of India’s unity and integrity,” said the Prime Minister.

He remembered that some time ago, when he went to Italy and to the Vatican, he had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis. Equally overwhelming was the Pope’s attitude towards India. The Prime Minister also mentioned his invitation to the Pope to come to India. Shri Modi recalled Pope Francis’ reaction to his invitation “It is the best gift you have given me”, the Pope said. The Prime Minister highlighted this as the Pope’s love for the diversity of India, our radiant democracy. The Prime Minister also mentioned the handing over of the holy relics of the holy queen Ketevan to the Georgian government.

Noting Goa’s progress in governance, the Prime Minister said that Goa’s natural beauty has always been his hallmark, but now the government here is cementing another Goa identity. This new identity of the state is that of being the first in each task of governance. Elsewhere, when labor begins, or labor progresses, Goa terminates it. The Prime Minister gave the example of Goa which made the state free of open defecation, vaccination, “har ghar jal”, birth and death registration and other programs aimed at improve the living comfort of the population. He praised the performance of Swayampoorna Goa abhiyan. He congratulated the Chief Minister and his team for the achievement of state governance. The Prime Minister also spoke of the measures taken to promote tourism in the state. He commended the state for successfully organizing the recently concluded Indian International Film Festival.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the late Shri Manohar Parrikar. “When I see these Goa achievements, this new identity getting stronger, I also remember my friend Manohar Parrikar ji. It not only took Goa to new heights of development, but also expanded Goa’s potential. How to remain devoted to his state, to his people until his last breath? We have seen this in his life, ”he said. He concluded that the nation saw the reflection of the honesty, talent and diligence of the people of Goa in Manohar Parrikar.