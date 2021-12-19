Fox News host confronts Trump over praise of Chinese Xi Jinping: “He’s a killer”





Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo took on former President Donald Trump during a meeting aired Sunday morning after praising Chinese President Xi Jinping, the TV host claiming the powerful East Asian ruler is “a killer.” Bartiromo is widely seen as pro-Trump, having promoted the former president’s claims about the 2020 election. But in his last interview with Trump on Sunday Morning Futures, she appeared briefly exacerbated by his positive remarks about the Chinese president. “You know, I had a great relationship with President Xi. I really believe he loved me and I liked him. I had a great relationship—” Trump said before Bartiromo cut him off. to intervene. “He’s a killer,” the Fox News host said, waving her hand in apparent exasperation. Trump admitted that Xi “is a killer” but again touted his “excellent relationship” with the Chinese leader. However, he also claimed that once the COVID-19 pandemic started, “it was another story”. Trump argued that China has “destroyed the world”, blaming the East Asian nation for the global pandemic. While Bartiromo seems to generally align himself with Trump on most issues, she has previously expressed frustration after announcing a trade deal with China while he was still president. In October 2019, Trump said his administration had reached a “very substantial phase one deal” with China in trade talks. Bartiromo criticized the deal at the time. “Most of the big issues weren’t solved by this. We still have the open question of whether or not the Chinese are going to steal intellectual property. Forced transfer of technology is nowhere. Basically, for me, it looks like the Chinese got what they want, ”she said. Trump has repeatedly touted his positive relations with prominent American adversaries, including Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. His upbeat remarks about them have sparked concern and criticism from him. Democrats – as well as some Republicans – in the past. Trump has repeatedly spoken in favor of Putin, leading Democratic critics to claim he was under the influence of the Russian leader. “I had an excellent and very productive [2018] meeting in Helsinki, Finland, with Russian President Putin. Despite Fake News’ belated description of the meeting, the United States has gained a lot, including respect for President Putin and Russia, “Trump said in a June statement ahead of President Joe Biden’s talks with the leader. Russian. As for Kim, Trump said in September 2018 that he and the North Korean dictator “had fallen in love.” Trump met directly with Kim on three occasions during his tenure in the White House and also became the first sitting US president to enter North Korea. Despite the photo ops and negotiations, Trump’s efforts have resulted in little substantive change to North Korea’s nuclear program and its strained relations with the United States and South Korea.

