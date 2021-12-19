Trump anti-Semitism puts American Jews at risk





Former President Donald Trump recently made another round of anti-Semitic comments about American Jews, cementing his place as a politician who claims his support for Israel while denigrating those with a genuine connection to the country. Speaking to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, the only president to have been impeached twice claimed that American Jews, most of whom vote Democrats, do not like Israel or care about Israel.

The former president, whose daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism before marrying Jared Kushner, has long pledged support for Israel and its most politically conservative public officials, such as the former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during his tenure in the White House. Mr. Netanyahu, known for his extreme nationalism and right-wing religious ideals, was eventually replaced by the more politically dominant prime minister, Naftali Bennett.

During this time, Mr. Trump often painted the Jewish people with a very broad brush, despite the myriad religious beliefs and practices among the population. While many American Jews identify with specific Jewish organizations, contemporary Jews are not a monolith and are furious to be lumped together under the auspices of disliking Israel.

In response to Mr. Trump’s incendiary explosion, the American Jewish Committee asked: Why is Mr. Trump again fueling dangerous stereotypes about Jews? His past support for Israel does not give him permission to traffic in radioactive anti-Semitic tropes or to peddle unfounded conclusions about the indissoluble ties between American Jews and Israel. Enough!

Mr. Trump’s anti-Semitic comments also went beyond American Jews in his reflections on Jewish representation in Congress. Israel used to have absolute power over Congress, he said, and today I think it’s just the opposite. He then blamed Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden for the change he mistakenly believes to exist in American politics.

This is not the first time that the twice-indicted former White House occupant has made such bold and ridiculous statements. In fact, his words are almost identical to the theory he peddled at a rally in 2019 with an audience filled with Jewish Republican Americans.

However, his most recent claims went even further than what he said in 2019. Declaring that American Jews do not like Israel, he then boldly suggested that evangelical Christians give more support to the country. I tell you, evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews of this country.

Mr. Trump then launched a series of anti-Semitic tangents, with spikes specifically aimed at The New York Times. The New York Times is run by Jews, he said without substantiating his far-fetched claims, following claims the newspaper hates Israel.

The New York Times is owned by The New York Times Company. It is a publicly traded entity that includes publishers and writers from many religious backgrounds.

Mr. Trump’s claims have been widely criticized by Jews around the world. To suggest that Israel or the Jews control Congress or the media is anti-Semitic, outright, said Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League. Unfortunately, this is not the first time he has made such offensive comments.

Such offensive remarks also put American Jews at risk of retaliation, as Mr. Trump enjoys vast power over his most extreme supporters. Hate crimes against Jews increased exponentially during his presidential term, and in 2019 American Jews recorded the highest number of anti-Semitic hate crimes since the ADL began collecting data, in 1980.

Qasim Rashad, human rights lawyer and radio host, noted that while American Jews make up only 2% of Americans, FBI data shows that Jews experience more than 60% of religiously motivated hate crimes. Donald Trump’s reckless anti-Semitism puts American Jews even more at risk.

