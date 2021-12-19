Politics
Jokowi Review: You Sell Me, Buy Me
BIBLE at one point, Nasruddin Hodja traveled with his son carrying their skinny donkeys.
Nasruddin decided that only his son should ride the donkey.
Along the way, people looked at Nasruddin and his son in surprise.
“Look at this boy. What a rude and not devoted child at all. His father was old, tired of walking and guiding his donkey. So what about him? It’s nice to sit on the back of a donkey,” they said. criticized the inhabitants.
Nasruddin’s son was embarrassed. He rushed out of the donkey and asked his father to take his place on the donkey.
He hoped no one else would criticize them.
But the hopes of Nasruddin’s son seemed in vain.
Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.
Register E-mail
“Look at this father! Absolutely no mercy for her exhausted son. As a parent, he should have given in and let his son ride the donkey! criticized one of the crowd who saw Nasruddin and his son.
Nasruddin and his son started to get angry at the reviews after criticism from locals. This is wrong, so wrong.
In the end, they decided that neither of them would ride the donkey. Nasruddin and his son both walked leading the donkey.
But people still laughed at them.
“A pair of idiots, father and son are both ‘stupid’. Why don’t you have a donkey to ride it? In broad daylight, he wants to go on foot! citizen criticism.
Nasrudine gave up. He said to his son, “Well, is it hard to escape criticism from people? Everything went wrong!
The story of the Sufi born in the village of Hortu Sivrihisan, Eskisehir, Turkey, may remain “real” and relevant to our current national political atmosphere.
Criticism after criticism from groups or individuals who disagree with the ruling regime continues to be expressed intensely.
Strong and open criticism from the vice president of the Indonesian General Assembly (MUI) Anouar Abbas during the MUI Islamic Economics Congress II forum on Friday, December 10, 2021, he did not fail to provoke an immediate reaction from President Joko Widodo.
Incidentally, this event was officially opened by the president Jokowi.
Initially, Anwar Abbas criticized that there are still gaps in society.
According to him, there are still a lot of people who are now prosperous, but only certain groups benefit from.
The large gap is evident from the large number of Gini indices in the economy and the Gini index in the land sector.
Most of the land in the country is controlled by certain groups.
According to data cited by Anwar Abbas, the Gini index for the land sector which touched 0.59 means that 1 percent of the Indonesian population controls 59 percent of the land in that country.
Meanwhile, the remaining 99 percent of Indonesia’s population controls only 41 percent of the remaining land.
Whereas the number of large companies is only 0.001% with the number of commercial players around 5,550 and having assets of over 10 billion US dollars.
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/12/19/13455611/kritik-untuk-jokowi-lu-jual-gue-beli
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]