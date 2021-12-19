Jokowi Review: You Sell Me, Buy Me

BIBLE at one point, Nasruddin Hodja traveled with his son carrying their skinny donkeys.

Nasruddin decided that only his son should ride the donkey.

Along the way, people looked at Nasruddin and his son in surprise.

“Look at this boy. What a rude and not devoted child at all. His father was old, tired of walking and guiding his donkey. So what about him? It’s nice to sit on the back of a donkey,” they said. criticized the inhabitants.

Nasruddin’s son was embarrassed. He rushed out of the donkey and asked his father to take his place on the donkey.

He hoped no one else would criticize them.

But the hopes of Nasruddin’s son seemed in vain.

Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register E-mail

“Look at this father! Absolutely no mercy for her exhausted son. As a parent, he should have given in and let his son ride the donkey! criticized one of the crowd who saw Nasruddin and his son.

Nasruddin and his son started to get angry at the reviews after criticism from locals. This is wrong, so wrong.

In the end, they decided that neither of them would ride the donkey. Nasruddin and his son both walked leading the donkey.

But people still laughed at them.

“A pair of idiots, father and son are both ‘stupid’. Why don’t you have a donkey to ride it? In broad daylight, he wants to go on foot! citizen criticism.

Nasrudine gave up. He said to his son, “Well, is it hard to escape criticism from people? Everything went wrong!

The story of the Sufi born in the village of Hortu Sivrihisan, Eskisehir, Turkey, may remain “real” and relevant to our current national political atmosphere.

Criticism after criticism from groups or individuals who disagree with the ruling regime continues to be expressed intensely.

Strong and open criticism from the vice president of the Indonesian General Assembly (MUI) Anouar Abbas during the MUI Islamic Economics Congress II forum on Friday, December 10, 2021, he did not fail to provoke an immediate reaction from President Joko Widodo.

Incidentally, this event was officially opened by the president Jokowi.

Initially, Anwar Abbas criticized that there are still gaps in society.

According to him, there are still a lot of people who are now prosperous, but only certain groups benefit from.

The large gap is evident from the large number of Gini indices in the economy and the Gini index in the land sector.

Most of the land in the country is controlled by certain groups.

According to data cited by Anwar Abbas, the Gini index for the land sector which touched 0.59 means that 1 percent of the Indonesian population controls 59 percent of the land in that country.

Meanwhile, the remaining 99 percent of Indonesia’s population controls only 41 percent of the remaining land.

Whereas the number of large companies is only 0.001% with the number of commercial players around 5,550 and having assets of over 10 billion US dollars.