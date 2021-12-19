PM Modi Attends Goa Liberation Day Celebrations | INHABIT

Image source: TWITTER @ NARENDRAMODI PM Modi attends the 60th anniversary of Goa Liberation Day

Strong points PM Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 650 cr in Goa

The Prime Minister also commended the Goa government for achieving various parameters of good governance

Goa Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Goa would have been liberated from Portuguese rule much earlier if the country’s Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived a little longer. He also said that although India gained independence long before Goa became free, the locals could not take advantage of it at that time as they felt uncomfortable thinking that part of the country was still under foreign rule.

Modi was speaking at an event to celebrate Goa Liberation Day, celebrated on December 19 each year to mark the day the Indian armed forces liberated the coastal state from Portuguese rule in 1961. “Si Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived a little longer, Goa would have been released earlier, ”Modi said.

Patel, deputy prime minister of the Nehru cabinet, died on December 15, 1950. He is credited with liberating the Marathwada region in Maharashtra from Nizam’s reign. In the past, several BJP leaders blamed the then Prime Minister Jawarhalal Nehru for the delay in the liberation of Goa. Modi said India gained independence before Goa was liberated.

“The people of this country could have enjoyed the fruits of independence, but they couldn’t do it. People were uncomfortable because part of India (Goa, Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli) was still under foreign rule. Several of the freedom fighters left everything to join Goan in their struggle for freedom, “he said at the Goa Liberation Day event at Dr Shyama Stadium. Prasad Mukherjee near here. This happened because India is not only a political power, but it is a country that protects human values. The compatriots regard the whole nation as one family. We have the “nation first” philosophy, he added. “At this point I would like to say that if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived longer, Goa would not have had to wait that long to be freed from Portuguese rule,” Modi said.

Modi also commended the Goa government for achieving various parameters of good governance. The state has exceeded parameters such as per capita income, exclusive toilets for girls in schools, tap water in every household, door-to-door waste collection and food security, a- he declared. Modi recalled the former Chief Minister of Goa, the late Manohar Parrikar, saying he understood the potential of the state and nurtured it for the welfare of the people.

At the liberation day event, Modi praised the freedom fighters and veterans of Operation Vijay undertaken by the Indian military to liberate Goa. Modi said that Goa was under Portuguese rule when much of the country was ruled by Mughals, but centuries later Goa has not forgotten its Indianness, nor has India forgotten Goa.

The Prime Minister practically inaugurated five projects, including the embellished Aguada prison, the super-specialized block of the medical college and hospital of Goa, the district hospital of Margao, the gas isolation station in the south of Goa and the Mopa Aviation Skills Development Center in North Goa. After arriving in Goa this afternoon, Modi paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation struggle at the Martyrs Memorial in Panaji.

The Prime Minister, who arrived here this afternoon to take part in the celebrations marking 60 years of the liberation of the coastal state from Portuguese rule, also attended an air parade and parade of sails in Miramar. Modi has pioneered several development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Prison Museum, Goa Medical College Super Specialist Block and the New South Goa District Hospital.

The super-specialized block of Goa Medical College and Hospital was built at a cost of over Rs 380 crore as part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana program. The new South Goa District Hospital, built at a cost of approximately Rs 220 crore, is equipped with modern medical infrastructure, including OPD services in 33 specialties, the latest diagnostic and laboratory facilities and services like physiotherapy and audiometry.

The redevelopment of the Aguada Fort Prison Museum as a heritage tourist destination under the Swadesh Darshan program cost more than Rs 28 crore. Prior to the liberation of Goas, Aguada Fort was used to incarcerate and torture freedom fighters. The museum will highlight the contributions and sacrifices made by prominent freedom fighters who fought for the liberation of Goa and pay them a dignified tribute.

Modi also inaugurated an aeronautical skills development center at Mopa airport and an insulated gas substation at Dabolim-Navelim in Margao. He laid the foundation stone for the Indian International University of Legal Education and Research Bar Council of India Trust in Goa. It also posted special coverage and special cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian armed forces liberating Goa from Portuguese rule.

Modi’s visit to the coastal state preceded Goa’s assembly elections scheduled for early next year and attempts by the ruling BJP to avoid challenges from the new TMC and other parties.