Ecstatic Donald Trump fans retweeted his call for ‘wild’ protests





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump transmitted his first public notice of a “big demonstration in Washington” to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to meet in joint session to certify the electoral vote.

“Be there,” he tweeted, “will be wild!”

“The calvary [sic] is coming, Mr. President! “, replied on Twitter Kylie Jane Kremer, one of the leaders of the” Women for America First “coalition.

“The president calls us to come back to Washington on January 6 for a big protest – ‘Be there, it will be wild’,” the official poster announced.

Trump retweeted Kremer’s post saying: “A great honor!”

“Thanks for the RT [retweet] @realDonaldTrump “, replied Kremer.” We hope you come and join us !! “

Supporters of Donald Trump clash with police and security forces as people attempt to storm the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Trump had tweeted “Be there, it will be wild.” Brent Stirton / Getty Images

Kremer and the President have received thousands of retweets and comments, the most encouraging, with statements from individuals near and far, that they were coming. But there was also a fair share of mocking responses, a battle of memes.

“CALL ALL PATRIOTS! Be in Washington DC on January 6th. This was not organized by any band. DJT has invited us and it’s going to be ‘wild’,” Kelly O’Brien posted on December 19th. “Watch out. Beware of the elite establishment. We are ready and we will fight you with everything we have. You will not win. We will triumph over your evil,” she continued, asserting that the protesters “came for you Antifa … WE ARE IN A BATTLE between good and evil.”

She said January 6 would be “one of the greatest experiences [and] the duty of all capable patriots. “But not for the faint of heart.” Violence can and will erupt. Kelly O’Brien was then arrested for her role on January 6.

Alan Hostetter posted from his ‘americanphoenixproject’ Instagram account: “This is the date of the joint session of Congress in which they will accept or reject the bogus / false / stolen votes from the Electoral College.” Hostetter was then arrested for his role on January 6.

Graydon Young wrote on a Facebook group wall: “Please check out Oath Keepers as a way to get more involved. Recruiting is underway. Send me a DM if you want more information.” Young was then arrested for his role on January 6.

Gina Bisignano tweeted “I’ll be there” in response to Donald Trump’s call. Bisignano was then arrested for his role on January 6.

Kelly Meggs wrote a series of Facebook posts: “Trump said it’s gonna be wild !!!!!!! It’s gonna be wild !!!!!!! He wants us to make it WILD that’s what ‘he says. He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to drive him wild !!! Mister Yes Mister !!! Gentlemen we are heading to DC pack your shit !! ” Meggs was then arrested for his role on January 6.

Matthew Loganbill posted on Facebook: “They didn’t see a riot, until our side started.” He posted a comment addressed to two senators. “If you don’t have the courage to fight the evil that is destroying our great nation, so be it.… The American people are desperate for truth and morality. Politicians who don’t stand for it and act for them. hearts of true Americans will be held accountable. Complacency is not an option. ” Loganbill was then arrested for his role on January 6.

Kenneth Reda posted: “We are due to arrive in DC on January 6th, it is IMPERATIVE that everyone who voted for Trump must flood DC…” Reda was then arrested for his role on January 6th.

Mark Sahady wrote: “It is important that millions of Americans show up in Washington on January 6 to support legitimate President Donald Trump and show Democrats what they will face if they keep trying to steal the presidency. . Sahady was then arrested for his role on January 6.

Christopher Quaglin posted on Facebook: “Come to DC. Don’t be a bitch.” Quaglin was then arrested for his role on January 6.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump demonstrate inside the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Protesters breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the certification of the electoral vote for the 2020 presidential election. Brent Stirton / Getty Images

The US Park Police, responsible for security on the National Mall and the grounds around the White House and the US Capitol, reported on December 19: “We have seen vague calls to action… calling for a march on Capitol. . See nothing yet gain ground. NO permit request. We will see. “

U.S. Capitol Police Intelligence discussed internally and with President Trump’s tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). They reported a Million MAGA March tweet saying January 6 would be “the greatest protest in American history,” and a post from Parler calling for an occupation of Washington, Congress, the Supreme Court and the White House. .

The MPD responded to the United States Capitol Police: “Hello everyone, I hate being the Christmas Grinch, but please see the post below regarding a possible big demonstration on January 6. So far, it There has been no permit application for this to my knowledge. We hope this is a hoax, but we will continue to dig to verify this information. “

The next morning, the domain name wildprotest.com is registered to host a website announcing a protest near the Capitol from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 6.

