Boris Johnson considers plea to limit household mixing on Christmas





However, Mr Johnson was warned on Sunday that he would face a Cabinet backlash if he prohibited the mixing of households and the closure of non-essential stores. “The Cabinet does not accept restrictions at this time,” said a Cabinet minister. Aside from the fanatics, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid, the others are quite reasonable, including the Prime Minister. Cabinet was briefed on Saturday by Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer of England, and Sir Patrick Vallance, Chief Science Advisor, who “were trying to soften us up for what [restrictions] were to come next, ”said a cabinet minister. The two scientists echoed Sage advisers saying more measures were urgently needed to stop the number of hospital admissions surpassing 3,000 a day in England, but the Cabinet minister said: ” Their data was simply ransacked by cabinet and we tore it up. “There will be no more restrictions brought by the backdoor. That would be fatal. More directives rather than restrictions are quite possible. Guidance, rather than regulation, seen as the most preferred option Mr Johnson is supposed to favor the “lighter” option presented to him. This is guidance but not regulations on mixing households, said a government source – similar to advice from the Scottish Government which is currently urging families to limit gatherings to three households except on Christmas Day. However, the source added: The third tier is the heaviest, covering everything up to and including locking. Based on the data, some think we could quite easily justify the lockdown before Christmas. “ Mr Johnson suffered the biggest rebellion from his post as prime minister on Tuesday and was forced to rely on Labor votes to push through the Plan B regulations in the Commons. Mr Javid reiterated that Parliament would be recalled if the government sought to introduce more restrictions. He suggested ministers may need to act even if data on omicron was still unclear. If we wait until the data is perfect, it might be too late, he said. A government source said: We have a plan in place which is Plan B, which we only presented last week and we have the massive acceleration of the recall program. We are looking at the impact of these.

