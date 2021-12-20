Saudi-Turkish alignment key to solution in Syria

Turkish trucks pass a checkpoint manned by the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army in Afrin, northern Syria, on December 8, 2021. (Photo by Rami Al Sayed / AFP)

Qatar is reportedly trying to organize a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signaling a potential rapprochement. Saudi-Turkish coordination is key to breaking the status quo in Syria and pushing for a lasting solution.

At one point, Turkey wanted to ideologically break with the Arab and Muslim world and focused more on developing relations with the West. This changed with the rise to power of the Justice and Development Party, AKP, which saw the Arab and Islamic world as giving Turkey its historic depth, and sought to engage with Arab countries.

This new vision of the world led the Arab Gulf countries to invest heavily in Turkey, which they saw as a counterweight to Iran. Erdogan came to power with his strategist Ahmet Davutoglu, who created the foreign policy doctrine of maintaining good relations with all of Turkey’s neighbors. However, relations with the Gulf states began to deteriorate with the Arab uprisings of 2011 and what the Gulf countries saw as Turkish support for the Muslim Brotherhood. This deterioration has had a direct effect on the conflict in Syria.

From the start of the conflict, Saudi Arabia coordinated its policy with Ankara, and all support for the opposition went through Turkey. In 2016, the North Thunder military exercises in Saudi Arabia, with the participation of 20 Arab and Islamic countries under Saudi leadership, sent a clear message that the Kingdom would not compromise on stability in the region. Saudi Arabia later sent planes to the Incirlik base in Turkey, which some say was the prelude to an incursion into Syria.

This moment was a missed opportunity to end the war in Syria. Unfortunately, from there the relationship deteriorated, starting with the attempted coup in Turkey in July 2016, followed by the boycott of Qatar in which Ankara sided with Doha against Arabia. Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, then the tragic and complicated incident of Khashoggi. . The tension resulting from all these issues has negatively affected any coordination on Syria for the benefit of Russia, Iran and Bashar Assad.

Today, however, the defeat of the Muslim Brotherhood in Morocco with the parliamentary representation of the Development and Justice Parties reduced from 125 seats to 12 after the September elections offers proof that his speech is no longer appealing to the masses. It showed Turkey the futility of supporting the group and was a relief for the Arab Gulf countries. So, once the main point of contention is gone, Saudi Arabia and Turkey will surely realize their common interest and this rapprochement is essential to contain Iran and ultimately find a solution in Syria.

The time when the opposition nearly defeated Assad was the time when Turkey and Saudi Arabia coordinated on Syria, and there will be no solution unless they do it again. Dania Koleilat Khatib

We must remember that after the North Thunder exercises, Russia left Syria, with President Vladimir Putin claiming that Moscow’s mission to eliminate Daesh terrorism had been accomplished. Unfortunately, when the thunder did not bring rain, Russia returned to Syria more determined than ever, and Assad and Iran felt emboldened. A critical moment and a golden opportunity had been lost. Now, however, with the possibility of Turkey and Saudi Arabia moving closer together, the opportunity presents itself once again. Russia finds itself in a scenario without war or peace in Syria. They are stuck with Assad, whose loyalty they greatly doubt and whom the international community cannot accept. Without international acceptance, Russia will not be able to benefit from the reconstruction funds, but Moscow has invested so much politically and financially that it simply cannot withdraw.

Today Turkey is in a precarious situation in Syria. After his resignation from the Trump administration at the end of 2018, former US special envoy Brett McGurk wrote a lengthy article in which he suggested that the war would end with a deal between Assad and the Syrian Democratic Forces. If that happened, now that McGurk is the key figure in Middle East policy in the Biden administration, then Turkey is in big trouble because Assad’s main target after such a deal would be Idlib. So, more than ever, Turkey needs Saudi help. Likewise, without any real progress in the talks in Iraq with the Islamic Republic, the Kingdom surely understands that Turkey is necessary as a counterweight to Iran. Despite all the speculation that Saudi Arabia normalizes its relations with the Assad regime, its stance on Syria has not changed; the Saudi envoy to the UN made it clear last week that the war was not over and that Assad could not reject UN resolutions.

The time when the opposition nearly defeated Assad was the time when Turkey and Saudi Arabia coordinated on Syria, and there will be no solution unless they do it again. The Kingdom has an opportunity to bring Turkey to its side. Rising oil prices, along with Turkey’s acute economic crisis and its desperate need for hard currency, are giving Saudi Arabia financial leverage. The time has come for the Kingdom to step in and help Turkey while aligning Erdogan with his regional policy, and Syria should be the first subject of coordination.

A Turkish-Saudi rapprochement would strengthen the opposition and put pressure on the Assad regime. Moreover, when Moscow sees Riyadh and Ankara united, they will realize that they have a powerful opponent that they cannot face and that they have to compromise. Putin will back down on his maximalist demands and agree to negotiate a solution to end the war, even if that means removing Assad or replacing him with another pro-Russian figure.

Dr. Dania Koleilat Khatib is a specialist in US-Arab relations with a focus on lobbying. She is the co-founder of the Research Center for Cooperation and Peacebuilding, a Lebanese non-governmental organization focused on Track II. She is also an affiliate researcher at the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs at the American University of Beirut.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors of this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News