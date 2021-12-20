5 Morning Trumps Take-Out Food at First Baptist Church





Former President Donald Trump spent Sunday morning with about 6,000 worshipers at First Baptist Church in downtown Dallas, before his appearance at the American Airlines Center with former Fox News personality Bill OReilly.

The church greeted the 45th President with roaring cheers, standing ovations and Christmas carols.

Senior Pastor Dr Robert Jeffress asked Trump to deliver a Christmas message, which ended up being peppered with political messages.

Here are five key takeaways from the appearance of former President First Baptist Church.

The policy appears in the service

First Baptist pastor Jeffress told The News he was avoiding politics on Sunday, saying his post would have absolutely nothing to do with politics and would be all about Christmas.

Jeffress’s sermon largely eschewed politics, despite its presentation of Trump at the start of the service.

I can say it without question, he is the pro-life, pro-religious freedom, pro-Israel president in the history of the United States of America, said Jeffress.

The church had also said Trump’s remarks would be a Christmas message, but the former president, admitting he was deviating from a prepared speech, used his 12 minutes at the pulpit to talk about the big issues facing him. America is facing.

There are a lot of clouds hanging over our country right now, dark clouds, but we will come back bigger, better and stronger than ever, Trump said. … There’s such a spirit out there right now, I’ve never seen nothing like it.

He briefly mentioned border security, inflation, gas prices and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he called a mess and the most embarrassing day in the country’s history.

He also spoke and thanked the military and police, who he said face unprecedented crime and looting.

After the 1.5-hour worship service, Jeffress told media he didn’t think the president had said anything overtly political.

I think his general theme that our country is not where we’d like to see it is something that many Christians and non-Christians alike can agree with, Jeffress said.

Large crowds and COVID-19

A church spokeswoman said the average Sunday attendance was around 3,500 people, but the venue expected 6,000 people on Sunday morning.

About 3,000 people were seated in the worship center, and the rest were scattered around several overflow areas, where spectators watched a live stream from the service.

Jeffress said thousands more people have come online.

Signs across the church encouraged crowds to socially distance themselves, to regularly use hand sanitizer and to wear masks, but few masks were spotted among the crowds.

Trump supporters and members of the First Baptist Dallas Church line up for the Sunday morning church service with former President Donald Trump on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in downtown Dallas. (Ben Torres / Special Contributor)

The coronavirus pandemic was not mentioned during the service.

We have always said in our church that COVID-19 is real and that it is a real threat, the pastor said. The reason we felt comfortable meeting here today is that the vast majority of our people have been vaccinated. We believe that the safest way to continue to be able to come together as a church or as a family is to get immunized.

Jeffress could not provide statistics on the number of people vaccinated in his congregation, but said it likely matched national statistics. About 61.4% of Americans are fully immunized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When a protester asked the people wrapped around the church on Sunday morning waiting to enter if they were vaccinated, a chorus of voices shouted No!

Christmas message

No one loves Christmas more than Donald Trump, said Jeffress.

He recalled that Trump wanted to make the holiday phrase Merry Christmas, again politically correct.

The life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ changed the world forever, Trump said. It is impossible to think about the life of our own country without the influence of its example and its teaching.

Trump spoke at length about Christmas parties and Christmas decorations from former First Lady Melania Trumps and what he said was a media reaction to his choice of tree colors.

Our country needs a savior right now, and we have a savior who isn’t me, he’s someone much higher up, Trump said.

Much of Jeffress’s sermon was about the birth of Jesus and the salvation of Christians from their sins through Christ.

The theme of today’s message was Christ-centered, it was not President-centered and he recognized him, said Jeffress.

The pastor and presidents relationship

Jeffress called Trump one of his closest friends throughout the morning. The couple have known each other for almost seven years, said Jeffress.

It was the first time Trump worshiped in person at First Baptist. Last year, he attended the Easter service virtually at the height of the pandemic.

Jeffress was one of Trump’s earliest and most vocal supporters among evangelical Christian leaders during the 2016 campaign. He became one of Trump’s foremost Christian advisers and boosters, and was a frequent visitor to the White House during his presidency.

Jeffress called Trump the great friend of all Christians and the most important president since Abraham Lincoln.

Trump has said Jeffress is a highly respected man.

The pastor made brief asides on Trump throughout his sermon. While talking about the history of the Nativity scene, Jeffress said that like Roman Emperor Caesar Augustus, Trump was the only person in the room who knew what it was like to be the most human. mighty world.

Jeffress spoke about being in the room when Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, a woman who was sentenced to life in prison for drug trafficking in 1996. Jeffress prayed for Johnson, who now lives in Texas, after Trump announced his pardon.

Despite their relationship, Jeffress has given no clue of Trump’s intention to run again.

If he had spoken to me [about running for president]I couldn’t talk about it, he said. … But to be honest, I have no idea what President Trump’s intentions are in 2024.

Editor-in-chief Michael Williams contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2021/12/19/5-takeaways-from-trumps-morning-at-first-baptist-church/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos