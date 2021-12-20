Lord Frost: Boris Johnson’s Brexit Minister resigns from cabinet | Politics News

Boris Johnson’s Brexit Minister has resigned from cabinet.

Lord Frost resigned in a letter to the Prime Minister last week and will leave immediately rather than in January as originally planned.

Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates has said Lord Frost is “on good terms”, but he is not happy with the direction of the government – high taxes, the push towards net-zero, and more recently COVID regulations.

Analysis: A chaotic end to Boris Johnson’s worst week as Prime Minister

Picture:

Lord Frost’s departure is yet another blow to beleaguered Boris Johnson government





In his resignation letter to Mr Johnson, Lord Frost appeared to target the Prime Minister over his previous plan to ease the lockdown “cautious but irreversible“.

The former Brexit minister said he believed we had to ‘learn to live with COVID’, telling Mr Johnson: ‘You made a courageous decision in July, against considerable opposition, to reopen the country.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out to be irreversible, as I hoped, and I believe you did too. I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of measures. coercive that we have seen elsewhere. “

The Prime Minister responded by thanking Lord Frost for his “unique contribution to the achievement of Brexit”.

Lord Frost’s departure did not go well with some Tory MPs, according to messages from a WhatsApp group seen by Sky News.

Analysis – David Blevins, Senior Correspondent for Ireland Lord Frost’s departure could not come at a more sensitive time as the negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol neared their peak. Two months ago, the government threatened to trigger Article 16, a mechanism to bypass protocol, amid unionists’ fears that no Irish Sea border would dilute Northern Ireland’s place in the country. UK. With the government now backing down from the threat, trade unionists say they had much more faith in the Brexit minister than the prime minister. Sinn Fein, who hailed the protocol as “the best of both worlds” giving Northern Ireland unique access to the UK and European markets, said Northern Ireland “will not be collateral damage in conservative chaos “.

In the group, titled Clean Global Brexit, which has more than 100 MPs, the news is described as “disaster” by Andrew Bridgen and “very disturbing” by Theresa Villiers.

Culture Minister Nadine Dorries appears to have been removed from the group after defending the Prime Minister, calling him a “hero”.

“Enough is enough,” said Steve Baker, removing Ms. Dorries from the chat.

Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News on Sunday, fellow Conservative MP Peter Bone said he agreed with Lord Frost’s concerns about the prospect of “coercive action” to control the coronavirus.

The MP said: “I have canceled all face-to-face meetings and meetings with staff. I will not go to crowded places, but I leave it up to the individual to make that decision, I have no the state telling me what to do every day, and so in that regard, yes, I’m with Lord Frost on that. “

EXC – big row in a Tory Whatsapp Clean Global Brexit group with over 100 MPs This leads to the impeachment of Nadine Dorries after defending the Prime Minister and then Steve Baker declaring that was enough Exchanges here: pic.twitter.com/SsktMPJNSW – Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) December 18, 2021

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





8:17

Shadow Brexit Minister Jenny Chapman reacts to Lord Frost's resignation.



The resignation is yet another blow to Downing Street, which has gone from crisis to crisis in recent weeks, including the Christmas party scandal.

Phantom Labor Brexit Minister Jenny Chapman tweeted: ‘As if we didn’t already know, Lord Frost’s resignation shows the government is in chaos.

“The country needs leadership, not a lame prime minister whose MPs and cabinet have lost confidence.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News he didn’t know Lord Frost was going to step down, but understood why the former Brexit minister chose to leave, adding that “people of principle resign from the government “.

Picture:

Lord Frost’s resignation is another headache for Boris Johnson



Lord Frost’s resignation comes amid ongoing feuds over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sky’s senior correspondent for Ireland, David Blevins, said Lord Frost’s departure “could not come at a more sensitive time as the negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol approach their climax”.

Former Prime Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster called Lord Frost’s resignation “huge”.

Lord Frost’s resignation from cabinet is a big moment for the government but a huge one for those of us who thought he would measure up to NI. I wish him all the best @DavidGHFrost. – Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@ArleneFosterUK) December 18, 2021

DUP chief Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Lord Frost’s departure was a bad sign for Mr Johnson’s pledge to remove the border from the Irish Sea.

And Sir Jeffrey said the government was “distracted by internal strife” as he suggested Lord Frost was “frustrated on several fronts”.