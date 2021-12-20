Trump says he won’t boycott Beijing Olympics





Former President Trump Donald TrumpSenate confirms 40 judges in Biden’s first year in office, the most since Reagan’s ‘Stop the Steal’ organizer testified before a House panel about contact with the GOP representatives before January 6. Why you shouldn’t expect a Biden-up shake MORE said in an interview that aired Sunday that it won’t force a boycott of the Beijing Olympics, saying such a move almost makes us look like I don’t know, to sore losers.

Asked by Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara Bartiromo The memo: Omicron poses huge threat to Biden’s presidency, Fox’s Bartiromo called Bill Barr “yelling” about voter fraud: DeSantis book considers bonus of 1 $ 000 for unvaccinated police to move to Florida PLUS if he imposed a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympics like the Biden administration did, Trump said: No, because I watched Jimmy CarterJimmy CarterHHS Says “No Thanks” to Responsibility Bob Dole: Biden’s heroic, pungent, and effective proposals trigger phase 2 of the supply chain crisis PLUS do it, and it was terrible. It was terrible. It hurts the athletes.

There are much more powerful things that we can do than that, much, much more powerful things. It is not a powerful thing. It almost makes us look, I don’t know, like sore losers, he added.

Trump has said he’d rather see American athletes perform well and win every medal.

Earlier this month, the White House announced it would implement a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympics, saying no government officials would be present. However, the administration stopped before imposing a full boycott of the Games, which would have stopped the United States. athletes to participate.

I don’t think we thought it was the right step to penalize the athletes who were training, preparing for this moment and we thought we could send a clear message by not sending an official delegation from the United States Psaki said when asked why the United States was not also withdrawing its athletes.

The White House move has been hailed by members of both sides as China faces scrutiny over issues of human rights violations and its treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, among others. Some lawmakers had previously expressed their openness to a diplomatic boycott.

I think it’s a mistake to have a complete boycott of the Olympics, Senator Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward Cruz is or should he become the Spiro Agnew of 2022? Cruz will get the vote on Nord Stream 2 as part of the deal on Biden’s Senate candidates for the year, warning Build Back Better, MORE (R-Texas) voting rights said last month before the White House decision. We have young men and young women – Americans who have spent their entire lives practicing for this moment. I don’t want to punish these young athletes. What we need to do – I agree with the idea of ​​a so-called diplomatic boycott.

