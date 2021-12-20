Buhari returns to Abuja from Turkey





December 19 (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja after attending the Third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey. The president landed in the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday around 2:35 p.m. According to a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant for Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja after attending the three-day Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul. The official BBJ plane, which he had not used for several months as it was undergoing repairs and improvements, landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at exactly 2:35 p.m. He was received by his chief of staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello. The president, who arrived with his wife, Aisha, had been in Turkey for four days. The third Turkish-African summit was an opportunity to take stock of cooperation between Turkey and African countries. While in Turkey, President Buhari said that as part of the continued efforts to keep Nigerians safe, Nigeria will partner with the Republic of Turkey to address the security challenges the nation is currently facing. On Friday, in a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Erdogan, shortly before the official kick-off of the summit, President Buhari said Turkey had practical experience of the challenges ahead over the years and that Nigeria had everything to gain from this. Tendency Anxiety as FG sues terrorist financiers On Saturday, the president called on the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit to provide concrete support to defeat terrorism and insurgency in Africa. Speaking at the summit, Buhari said the terrorist group Boko Haram, although fragmented by internal conflicts and degraded by the Nigerian defense forces, is still active and is tackling easy targets. He welcomed the fact that the summit convened by Turkish President Recep Erdogan had duly taken into account the issue of terrorism, while also focusing on development and infrastructure in Africa.

