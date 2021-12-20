Left-wing millennial wins election for Chile’s next president





SANTIAGO, Chile – A left-wing millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected President of Chile next Sunday after a murderous campaign against a free-market brand assimilated to Donald Trump.

With 56% of the vote, Gabriel Boric easily beat lawmaker Jos Antonio Kast by more than 10 points, who tried unsuccessfully to scare voters that his inexperienced young opponent would upset Chile’s record as the most stable economy and most advanced in Latin America.

In a model of democratic civility that broke with the campaign’s polarizing rhetoric, Kast immediately admitted defeat, tweeting a photo of himself on the phone with his opponent congratulating him on his great triumph. He then went personally to Boric’s campaign headquarters to meet his rival.

Meanwhile, outgoing President Sebastian Pinera, a billionaire conservative, held a video conference with Boric to offer his government’s full support during the three-month transition.

I’m going to be the President of All Chileans, Boric said during the brief TV appearance with Pinera.

In the Santiago metro, where a 2019 fare hike sparked a nationwide wave of protests that exposed the flaws in Chile’s free market model, young Boric supporters, some of them waving Flags bearing the candidate’s name jumped and shouted in unison as they headed downtown to join the thousands who gathered for the President-elect’s victory speech.

It’s a historic day, said Boris Soto, a teacher. We have conquered not only fascism and the right, but also fear.

Boric’s victory is expected to be felt across Latin America, where ideological divisions have grown amid the coronavirus pandemic, which reversed a decade of economic gains, revealed long-standing shortcomings in healthcare and widened inequalities that are among the worst in the world.

At 35, Boric will become Chile’s youngest modern president when he takes office in March and only the second millennium to rule in Latin America, after Nayib Bukele of El Salvador.

He was one of several activists elected to Congress in 2014 after leading protests for better education. On the stump, he swore to bury the neoliberal economic model left by the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochets 1973-1990 and to increase the taxes of the super rich to expand social services, fight against inequalities and strengthen the protection of the ‘environment.

Kast, who is used to defending Chile’s military dictatorship, finished ahead of Boric by two points in the first round of voting last month, but failed to secure a majority of the vote. This set up a head-to-head against Boric.

Boric was able to reverse the difference by a larger margin than predicted pre-election opinion polls by expanding beyond his base in the capital, Santiago, and drawing voters in rural areas who do not align themselves. not on the side of political extremes. For example, in the northern region of Antofagasta, where he finished third in the first round, he beat Kast by almost 20 points.

An additional 1.2 million Chileans voted on Sunday from the first round, bringing the turnout to nearly 56%, the highest since voting ceased to be compulsory in 2012.

It is impossible not to be impressed by the historic turnout, Kast’s willingness to concede and congratulate his opponent even before the final results are known and President Pinera’s generous words, ”said Cynthia Arnson, manager. of the Latin America program at the Wilson Center in Washington. Chilean democracy won today, that’s for sure.

Kast, 55, a devout Roman Catholic and father of nine, emerged from the far right after winning less than 8% of the vote in 2017. An admirer of Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, he has steadily advanced in the ranks. polls this month. time with a divisive discourse emphasizing conservative family values ​​and playing on Chilean fears that increased migration from Haiti and Venezuela will lead to crime.

As a lawmaker, he’s used to attacking Chile’s LGBTQ community and advocating for more restrictive abortion laws. He also accused outgoing President Sebastian Pinera, a conservative colleague, of betraying the economic legacy of General Augusto Pinochet, the country’s former military leader. Kast’s brother, Miguel, was one of Pinochet’s best advisers.

In recent days, the two candidates have tried to turn towards the center.

I am not an extremist. … I don’t feel very well, Kast proclaimed in the home stretch even as he was chased by revelations that his German-born father had been a full member of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party.

But while Kast made a whirlwind trip to Washington, where he met Republican Senator Marco Rubio, Boric assembled a larger coalition with more mainstream left parties, added centrist advisers and promised any changes would be gradual. and fiscally responsible.

People on both sides vote out of fear, said Robert Funk, a political scientist at the University of Chile, before the vote count. Neither side is particularly excited about their candidate, but they vote for fear that if Kast wins there will be an authoritarian regression or because they fear Boric is too young, inexperienced, and aligned with the Communists.

Boric’s victory will likely be tempered by a divided congress.

Additionally, political rules may soon change as a newly elected convention rewrites the country’s constitution during Pinochet’s time. The convention, the most powerful elected institution in the country, could in theory call new presidential elections when it completes its work next year and if the new charter is ratified in a plebiscite.

Associated Press writer Patricia Luna reported in Santiago and AP writer Joshua Goodman reported in Miami.

