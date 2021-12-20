Fmr. President Donald Trump visits First Baptist Church in Dallas





Trump was in town on a tour with Bill O’Reilly at the American Airlines Center.

DALLAS The lines formed long before the service began at First Baptist Church in Dallas on Sunday. Strong supporters of former President Donald Trump came out for what was billed as a Christmas message.

Church officials said thousands were in person or watching online, and the former president began with what he said was an out-of-script message explaining how he thinks the country is in. difficulty.

There are a lot of clouds hanging over our country right now, dark clouds, he said. We will come back bigger, better and stronger than ever. I’m telling you.

Trump attended church at the invitation of Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress, but was in Dallas on a nationwide tour with former Fox News host Bill OReilly with a stop at the American Airlines Center. Spaces at secondary sites increased from $ 45 to $ 212.

Dr Kimi King, professor of political science at the University of North Texas, sees the Trumps Tour as a way to stay relevant and raise money.

In some ways, it’s a very safe state for the president, King said. It’s also about driving the agenda to the critical points where President Biden is struggling and that’s in terms of the debt ceiling.

Well, I’ve never seen a president of our United States in person, so that will be exciting, said Bob Bischoff, who came from Austin to the AAC.

Others said they traveled from Georgia, Nebraska and other states like Amy Lee, who was from San Diego.

I speak on behalf of many of us who would love to see him return to power, but it all depends on corruption in the election, she said.

Even Jeffress, one of Trump’s biggest supporters, said President Joe Biden won the 2020 election fairly, but Trump did not discuss that race or his plans for 2024 while he was at home. First Baptist.

King says that even if he doesn’t show up, it’s clear he wants to pick the candidate.

He is a kingmaker and his supporter in such red states like Texas and Florida.

If he had spoken around 2024, I wouldn’t be able to talk about it, said Jeffress when asked after the service.

Trump has been in Dallas since the 2020 election. He made the trip in July for the Conservative Political Action Conference. It’s been over a year since Trump lost the presidential election, but the crowd hasn’t completely gone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/crowds-gather-first-baptist-church-former-president-donald-trump/287-ed83e557-6c08-4711-b56a-7f912823b42b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos