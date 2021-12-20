Erdogan defends low interest policy and promises to reduce inflation





Istanbul, Dec 19 (EFE) .- The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, this Sunday once again defended the cut in interest rates, while promising to reduce runaway inflation, which economists believe is precisely the low rate result. “Since I became president, I have always said that I am against the interests. Because interests make the rich richer and the poor poorer, ”the president said during a meeting in Ankara with young Africans studying in Turkey. The event followed the third Turkish-African summit, which was held in Istanbul from Thursday to Saturday, with the presence of several African heads of state, to which Erdogan pledged greater economic cooperation with the continent. In his interview with the students, broadcast on the CNNTrk network, the president recalled that after taking office in 2003, he had already succeeded in lowering inflation to 4%, against values ​​between 50 and 100% per year over the decade. previous. “We will lower it again, but I will not crush my people under interest rates. Interest is the cause and inflation is the result; this is my thesis, ”Erdogan said, contradicting usual economic models. The Turkish lira has lost 45% of its value against the euro and the dollar since September, the same period in which the Central Bank, following Erdogan’s claims, gradually lowered interest rates by 19 at 14%, the last drop having occurred last Thursday. . In this way, rates are now significantly lower than year-on-year inflation, which official data puts at 21.3%, although the opposition believes it is actually more than double. (c) EFE Agency Article Source Disclaimer: This article is generated from the feed and not edited by our team.

