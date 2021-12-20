Kinzinger says Jan.6 panel is investigating Trump’s involvement in insurgency





By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger said on Sunday that the House panel investigating the Jan.6 Capitol uprising was examining whether former President Donald Trump committed a crime with his involvement in the deadly riot.

“I don’t want to go down there yet and say, ‘Do I believe he has (committed a crime)’, I think that’s obviously a pretty important thing to say. We want to know though, and I thinks we’ll have – when our investigation is completed and when our report is released – a pretty good idea, ”Kinzinger, who represents part of Illinois, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on“ State of the World ”. Union.

“We will be able to have on the public record whatever (the) Department of Justice possibly needs to pursue this,” said Kinzinger, who is one of the two Republican members of the committee.

He continued, “So look, here’s the thing with the report. January 6 is a very important day. We’ll get all the details we can possibly get about this… which in my opinion is almost more important is what led up to January 6th? What is the rot in democracy that allowed the 6 to happen? And have we corrected this since?

The bipartisan House committee investigated the attack on Capitol Hill earlier this year, including Trump’s involvement in the episode. While still in office, the House impeached Trump for inciting a riot, although he was later acquitted by the Senate in a vote that took place after his term ended.

Kinzinger also declined on Sunday to confirm or deny an exclusive CNN report that panel members believe former Texas Governor and Trump’s Energy Secretary Rick Perry authored a text message. sent to then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows the day after the 2020 Election pushing an “AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY (sic)” for three state legislatures to ignore the will of their constituents and hand over the voters from their states to Trump.

“It doesn’t matter how many texts come out or what people have said and you peek out of their world window,” Kinzinger said. “I think sometimes we have to take a step back and say, ‘I think there’s probably some kind of real type of’ Have we broken the law? questions here ”, but even bigger than that, in my mind, what does that say about the future of democracy if we really believe in it, or is it about winning at all costs? “

The congressman also said he believes it is important for the public to see the truth after the committee released some text messages Meadows received from congressmen and others last week.

“We have a trace of Mark Meadows now being aware of what was going on on Capitol Hill, not just, you know, ‘Maybe I knew that. Maybe I watched the news and maybe everyone knows that was not true. But now you have the proof, ”Kinzinger said. “People were desperately begging him to involve the president because the president, for something like 182 minutes, no one heard from them. No one knew what he was doing while it was all in the news, and we know he watches the news. “

