Politics
Trump mocks latest Biden blunder, hopes for revenge against Hillary in 2024, hails relationship with Xi Jinping
Donald Trump mocked his successor in a taped interview on Friday in which he questioned whether Joe Biden was running the country after calling Vice President Kamala Harris as president during a graduation speech.
He told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo in the Sunday interview that “in the truest sense of the word,” Biden “isn’t running the country.” Trump specifically pointed out that Biden repeatedly referred to Harris as president and flip-flopped overnight on issues he supported.
The ex-president also told Bartiromo he hopes for a rematch with Hillary Clinton in 2024 although he has yet to announce his appearance. And he praised the relationship he forced with Xi Jinping when he was in the White House, even though the Chinese leader is a “killer.”
Bartiromo told Trump in the pre-recorded interview that aired Sunday on his Fox Sunday Morning Futures program. ‘Just today, [Biden] called Kamala Harris president again.
“Oh my God,” Trump interrupted.
“Do you think someone else is running it?” ” she asked.
“Well, I never called Mike Pence president,” laughed Trump.
– I’ll tell you, he continued. “I can’t imagine what’s going on. It’s hard to believe. ‘
“Who runs the country? Bartiromo posed for Trump.
“Well, think about it,” he began. “It was so obvious in this case” that he is not responsible.
Donald Trump sat down for a broad interview with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Friday, which aired on Sunday Morning Futures
Trump mocked Joe Biden’s latest blunder, saying ‘I never called President Mike Pence’, said he hoped for 2024 rematch with Hillary Clinton and praised his relationship with the Chinese President “killer” Xi Jinping.
Later Sunday onevisibly tired, Trump spoke briefly at the Christmas service at the First Baptist Dallas mega-churches. Former first lady Melania Trump was not present.
The ex-president spent about 10 minutes thanking his supporters as well as the police and the army, much less animated and speaking more slowly than during his normal public appearances. Without citing him by name, he again targeted his rival President Joe Biden for the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The way we left, it looked like we went into surrender, Trump said.
He also vowed that Melania would be with him next time despite his absence in most of his recent public appearances since leaving the White House.
I said don’t worry I’ll be doing this one on my own and she said I’d love to go. Now that I see how beautiful it is, she’s going to be really mad at me, he said.
He didn’t explain what his wife, who has her hands full with a new business in NFT, was doing instead.
Trump appeared on stage in front of an excited crowd at the crowded mega-church service on Sunday afternoon
He spoke for about 10 minutes, but avoided any political or campaign speech that might go against existing election laws.
On Friday, Biden gave the opening address at South Carolina State University the day after the White House was forced to clarify Harris’ comments that she and the president had not discussed the plans for his re-election.
Biden’s deputy senior press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the president still plans to run again in 2024 with Harris as his running mate.
However, a momentary slippage during his speech caused him to promote Harris to the highest office as he discussed historically black colleges and universities.
“But all jokes aside, of course President Harris is a proud Howard alum,” Biden said in his opening remarks.
Bartiromo also referred to Hillary Clinton as saying that a 2024 presidential victory for Trump would mean the end of democracy.
“Will it be a rematch?” Asked the pro-Trump reporter.
“Oh, I have no idea,” Trump said. ‘I hope so I mean, I would like that.’
“But look at the woman as twisted as you can get,” he continued. “She cheated in the election, they spied on my campaign. Do you remember that I made this little statement: “They are spying on my campaign”? And all hell broke out. Do you know why it broke? Because they knew I was right.
President Biden delivered a keynote address at South Carolina State University on Friday, where he said: “But no kidding, of course President Harris is a proud Howard alumnus.”
At the same time that Trump’s interview aired on Fox, his former competitor Clinton had an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on his Sunday Morning GPS show.
Trump also told Bartiromo that China owed $ 60 trillion in reparations for the damage caused by COVID-19 while receiving a refusal from the host of Fox News during his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Bartiromo asked Trump about US relations with China.
“You know, I had a great relationship with President Xi,” Trump said as part of a glowing assessment of his relationship with Xi. “I really think he liked me, and I like him. I had a great relationship ‘
The Fox host cut Trump off, raised her arms and said, “He’s a killer!”
“He’s a killer,” Trump admitted. “But I had a great relationship with him.”
Trump has said COVID is the turning point in his relationship with Xi.
“They really destroyed the whole world,” he said.
