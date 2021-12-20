Check out the contents of the draft presidential regulation on the EBT price of Jokowi, PLN must buy!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government in this matter, the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has prepared a draft presidential regulation (Perpres) regarding new and renewable energy (EBT). Specifically on the purchase of EBT electricity by PT PLN (Persero). As is known, there is currently a trend towards clean energy, including in Indonesia. The goal is to aim for net zero or carbon neutral emissions by 2060, in which the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources aims to be able to build 57 gigawatts (GW) from the EBT plants. From now on, this EBT presidential regulation is one of the roadmaps that will be implemented by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources in pursuit of the objective of carbon neutrality. What is the content of the draft presidential regulation? To listen! Referring to the draft presidential regulation received by CNBC Indonesia, Article 3, paragraph 1, states: that when purchasing electricity from power plants using EBT sources, PT PLN (Persero) should refer to the RUPTL. Paragraph 2, EBT sources referred to in paragraph (1) are energy sources produced from sustainable energy resources if properly managed in the form of geothermal, wind, bioenergy, solar, water flows and of waterfalls, as well as movements and differences in the sea layer temperature. . Paragraph 3, the purchase of electricity by PLN as referred to in paragraph (1) is made from power plants using renewable energy sources including: PLTP, PLTA, PLTS Fotovoltaik, PLTB, PLTBm, PLTBg, PLTSa, Marine Energy PLTE and BBN PLT. The purchase of electricity from EBT by PLN will use three schemes. Article 4 of these presidential regulations stipulates that the purchase price of electricity from EBT includes: Price feed tariff, the highest reference price and / or the transaction price. “This price with or without taking into account the location factor (F) as indicated in the attachment which is an integral part of these Presidential Rules”, explained the draft Presidential Rules received by CNCB Indonesia. Indeed, the obligation to purchase electricity from NRE to PLN is certainly contrary to what PLN is currently experiencing. The paralyzed state-owned company is experiencing an oversupply of electricity from several power plants that will enter in the next few years. For example, the 35 GW mega project and at the same time NRE to pursue a 23% mix in 2025. However, in article 10 of the Perpres project, this was confirmed. Like it or not, like it or not, PLN is obligated to buy. “To strengthen the electricity supply system, increase the share of renewable energies in the energy mix, improve the quality and reliability of operations and / or reduce the base cost of electricity supply, PLN must optimize the potential generators that have excess electricity. “excess power) the holder of an operating permit using renewable energy sources ”, specifies paragraph 1 of article 10. Paragraph 2, the excess electricity referred to in paragraph (1) is purchased by PLN from the holder of a license to operate using renewable energy sources as specified in the contract for the sale and purchase of excess electricity . Meanwhile, EBTKE’s director general at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dadan Kusdiana, was reluctant to comment much on the Perpres project. It just says that. “For the content, the presidential regulations have not yet been released, so it cannot be answered. Maybe that could change,” he told CNBC Indonesia. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (pgr / pgr)



