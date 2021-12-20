GOP Governor Larry Hogan says having Donald Trump as the 2024 candidate would be ‘bad’ for the party and the country





Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appeared on Fox News Sunday. Fox News Sunday

The Republican Gov. of Maryland, Larry Hogan, has predicted that Donald Trump will not run for president in 2024.

Hogan told Fox News it would be “bad” for the country and the Republican Party if Trump runs.

Trump teased a 2024 run but didn’t commit to the idea.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland predicted on Sunday that former President Donald Trump would not run for president in 2024.

Speaking to Fox News’ Bret Baier on Sunday, Hogan said it would be “bad” for the country if Trump were the 2024 candidate.

“I think it would be bad for the party and bad for President Trump and bad for the country,” Hogan said. “So I don’t think he’s going to run, and I would say he didn’t run away.”

Baier also asked Hogan if he would consider running for president in 2024. Hogan is in his second and final term as governor of Maryland, which ends in January 2022.

“I will be governor until January 23, and then I will look at what the options are after that,” Hogan said.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will run for president in 2024. While he left his presidency with the lowest approval ratings of his term, he has consistently maintained control of the Republican Party, with some Republicans insisting on it. fact that they cannot succeed without Trump.

Hogan has often criticized the former president and members of his party who refused to sever ties with him.

“I think they are concerned about the president’s retaliation,” Hogan said in a May interview on “Meet the Press” of Republicans who refuse to criticize Trump. “They fear being attacked within the party. And it just bothers me that you have to swear loyalty to ‘Dear Leader’ or you get kicked out of the party. It just doesn’t make sense.”

In a November tweet, Hogan mocked Trump’s 2020 performance in Maryland after the former president endorsed Hogan’s preferred candidate rival to replace him as governor of Maryland.

“Personally, I would prefer supports from people who haven’t lost Maryland by 33 points,” Hogan wrote on Twitter, Insider previously reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

