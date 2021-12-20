Scottish adviser demands Boris Johnson resign as ‘Downing Street staff partied’ as brother dies of Covid

An enraged council chief wrote to Boris Johnson asking him to step down after Tory government staff partied as his brother died of Covid.

Marie Garrity was unable to visit her brother Ian as he was fighting for his life in the hospital last Christmas.

Glasgow’s senior city councilor had to call her brother and say her final farewells over the phone hours before his death on December 29.

Now Marie, who heads the National Association of Scotland Counselors, has remained angry and disgusted by revelations from Downing Street staff flouting the rules with Christmas quizzes and cheese and wine parties.

When I heard about the holidays, I felt so angry that while they were celebrating, my brother was fighting for his life.

Johnson continues to deny everything and he has to go. He lied enough.

She has now written to the Prime Minister, telling him to step down for letting the country down.

In her letter to Johnson, she said: I was not allowed to visit my brother and his eight-year-old son either.

My last words to my brother were spoken over the phone. I couldn’t hold it one last time. Do the right thing, Mr Johnson, and step down.

Marie, a former nurse, said she was disgusted that government workers showed complete disregard for all families like hers who sacrificed so much to meet the restrictions.

Ian was admitted to St James’s Hospital in Leeds on December 4th last year to receive treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma blood cancer and doctors predicted it would be successful.

However, he contracted Covid despite the shielding and his resistance to chemotherapy was so weak that his body no longer had the strength to fight the virus.

On Christmas Day, he was in intensive care.

Ian, 60, and his wife Manjit had their son Arun after 22 years of trying and he adored his little boy, who couldn’t come to see him due to the Covid rules.

She said: We were so close. I loved my brother and he loved me. He was my one and only brother.

Ians’ only visitor was Manjit, who was only allowed into the room when it was clear that he had so little time left. She warned Marie that she only had a few hours left and lifted the phone to her ear so her sister could talk to her.

Crying as she remembered the call, Marie said: I don’t know how I got the words out.

I told him how much I loved him and that he was the best brother I could have wished for.

I said I would take care of our mother and her son would always know his aunt.

Having to say goodbye on the phone like that was just awful. I couldn’t even give my brother one last hug.

His mother Jean couldn’t bear to say goodbye to her son over the phone, and sadly she died of cancer a few months later.

Mourning still seizes union adviser Marie and for her, Christmas will never be the same. She was furious when it was discovered that there had been social gatherings and parties in Downing Street and Westminster, when the country was under restrictions which prohibited them.

As a deadly wave of coronavirus led to closures so strict that indoor meetings with people from other households were banned, a few dozen prime ministers’ staff reportedly held a festive rally at 10 Downing Street .

It was just one of a series of such rallies to uncover over the past month that led to the resignation of Johnsons spokesperson Allegra Stratton.

Last week, a photo emerged showing Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, activists and a party donor crammed for a party during the lockdown on December 14, wearing Christmas hats while posing next to a buffet.

