Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen assets





Muslim nations on Sunday decided to work with the United Nations to try to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in frozen Afghan assets in a bid to address a growing humanitarian crisis. At a special meeting in Pakistan of the 57 members of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), delegates said they would work “to unblock financial and banking channels to resume liquidity and the flow of financial aid. and humanitarian “. The meeting was the largest conference on Afghanistan since the fall of the US-backed government in August and the Taliban’s return to power.

Since then, billions of dollars in aid and assets have been frozen by the international community, and the nation is in the middle of a harsh winter. An OIC resolution issued after the meeting said that the Islamic Development Bank would lead efforts to release aid by the first quarter of next year.

He also urged Afghan leaders to respect “the obligations under international human rights covenants, especially with regard to the rights of women, children, youth, the elderly and persons with disabilities. special needs “. Previously, Pakistan had warned of “serious consequences” for the international community. whether Afghanistan’s economic collapse continued, and urged world leaders to find ways to engage with the Taliban to help prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

economic collapse

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the worsening crisis could lead to mass starvation, an influx of refugees and a rise in extremism. “We cannot ignore the danger of a complete economic collapse,” he told the meeting, which also included Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi alongside delegates from the United States, the United States. China, Russia, the European Union and the UN.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the world must separate the Taliban from ordinary Afghans. “I speak specifically to the United States that they must dissociate the Afghan government from the 40 million Afghan citizens,” he said, “even though they have been in conflict with the Taliban for 20 years.”

He also urged caution in linking recognition of the new government to Western human rights ideals. “Every country is different… every society’s idea of ​​human rights is different,” he said.

No recognition

The OIC also decided on Sunday to have a team of international Muslim academics engage with the Taliban on issues “such as, but not limited to, tolerance and moderation in Islam, equal access to education and women’s rights in Islam ”. No nation has yet officially recognized the Taliban government and diplomats facing the delicate task of channeling aid into the affected Afghan economy without backing hard-core Islamists.

Although the Taliban promised a lean version of the tough rule that characterized their first term in office from 1996 to 2001, women are largely excluded from public jobs, and girls’ high schools have remained mostly closed.

When asked if the OIC pressured the Taliban to be more inclusive on issues such as women’s rights, Qureshi said “obviously they feel they are going in this direction. “. .

The OIC meeting failed to give the new Taliban government the formal international recognition it desperately needed and the new regime’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, was excluded from the official photograph taken during the event. Muttaqi, however, told reporters that his government “has the right to be officially recognized”.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the only three countries to recognize the previous Taliban government. The OIC 31-point resolution was short on details and gave no figures for financial assistance.

“There are a lot of people who want to donate but don’t want to donate directly, they want a mechanism that they are comfortable with,” Qureshi said. “This mechanism has been devised, and pledges will now be made. The importance of time.” The meeting took place under high security with Islamabad on lockdown, surrounded by barbed wire fences and sea container roadblocks where police and soldiers stand guard.

