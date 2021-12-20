The government is committed to strengthening good governance: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is committed to strengthening good governance that is citizen-friendly and guided by a citizen-centered approach. In his message for the Good Governance Week which begins on Monday, he said the country is moving quickly to create a transparent system, an efficient process and smooth governance to make development comprehensive and inclusive.

The Directorate of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Directorate for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Directorate of Personnel and Training, Pensions and Retirees Department The Ministry of Social Welfare and Panchayati Raj and Rural Development is celebrating good governance week from December 20 to 25 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ‘celebration. The theme of the good governance week is prashasan gaon ki aur Under which, a campaign to redress public grievances and improve service delivery will be organized in all districts, states and territories of the Union. Wishing all the best for the success of sushasan saptah (good governance week), Modi said in his post: In the period of independence, we are moving quickly to create a transparent system, efficient process and smooth governance to make development comprehensive and inclusive. In this context, the theme of the week prashasan ki aur ‘village is of even greater importance. Our government is committed to strengthening good governance that is pro-people and proactive governance, guided by the citizen-first approach, said Modi. Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will be the guest of honor at the opening ceremony of good governance week on Monday in Brussels, according to an official statement released on Sunday. The minister will inaugurate the exhibition on good governance practices, he said. Singh will also launch the Good Governance Week portal and publish the DARPG Achievements in Two Years Booklet. A movie about prashasan gaon ki aur“will be reviewed and the good governance index – an assessment of the state of governance in the states / territories of the Union” will be launched on occasion, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel. Over 700 district collectors will be participating in the campaign and during the week-long event they will visit tehsil / panchayat samiti headquarters to ensure timely resolution of complaints and improve service delivery. Guidelines have been issued by DARPG and state governments on the activities to be undertaken by district collectors in the tehsil / panchayat samiti offices, according to the press release. The aim is to translate the Prime Minister’s vision for next generation administrative reforms during the amrit weight period in all districts and techniques. The progress of the campaign will be monitored on www.pgportal.gov.in/ggw. Each district collector will feature a successful district good governance practice and a successfully resolved public grievance case on the portal. Video clips on good governance practices at the district level will also be created and documented, the statement said. The campaign during good governance week will create a national movement for good governance and inspire future generations, he added. On December 21, the deliberation will focus on the good governance initiatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the press release. The following day, deliberations will take place on a national workshop on the next phase of reforms to reduce the burden of compliance and integrated and effective governance practices by DPIIT. While on December 23, the Personnel and Training Department will hold a workshop on the theme – Mission Karmayogi – The Way Ahead. On December 24, DARPG will organize a workshop on the initiative to increase efficiency in decision-making within the central secretariat where experiences will be shared by central ministries / departments. Good Governance Day will be celebrated on December 25, he said. Union Interior Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Jitendra Singh will honor the Good Governance Day farewell session on December 25 at Vigyan Bhawan, the statement said. Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DARPG, Pankaj Kumar, Chief Secretary, Gujarat, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, Devesh Chaturvedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh and V Srinivas, Special Secretary, DARPG will take the speaking at the inaugural session. All central government ministries / departments, all state and district governments would participate in the event, he said.

