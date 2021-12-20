Prabowo delivers President Jokowi’s message, here is the content …

Indonesian citizens continue to inspire and implement an attitude of self-sacrifice.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo called on all Indonesian people as part of the nation’s components to jointly safeguard the sovereignty of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI). One of them, with the spirit of defending the country and stressing that defending the country is not only the task of TNI and Polri.

This was conveyed by the President in his message read by Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto as he led a ceremony to commemorate the 73rd National Defense Day (HBN) in 2021 at the Soekarno Fire Monument Court in Ministry of Defense, Jakarta, Sunday (19/12).

“This spark of enthusiasm certainly comes from all parts of the nation, starting with the TNI soldiers, the police, the employees, the farmers, the small traders, the fishermen, the religious, the students, the students, the workers, workers and other elements of the people, ”the president said. Jokowi in a message read by Prabowo in a press release on the official website of the Ministry of Defense on Sunday (12/19).

President Jokowi mentioned certain fundamental values ​​of the defense of the country which must be developed by all components of the nation. Among them are love for the homeland, conscience of the nation and the state, loyalty to Pancasila as the ideology of the state, the willingness to sacrifice oneself for the nation and the state.

“Once again, I invite all of us to fulfill our national duties and responsibilities to participate in the defense of the country, wherever we are, whatever our education, whatever our profession, all have rights, all have obligations and all have the same opportunity to defend the country. , said President Jokowi’s message read by Prabowo.

Commemoration of State Defense Day 2021 on the theme “The spirit of defending my country, a strong Indonesia, a growing Indonesia”. The aim is to invite the citizens of Indonesia to continue to ignite and implement an attitude of self-sacrifice for the good of the nation and the state and to continue to grow together to strive tirelessly for a developed Indonesia.

The National Defense Day commemoration ceremony at the Indonesian Ministry of Defense went smoothly while implementing health protocols. This activity was attended by a limited number of participants from representatives of several officials and employees of the Ministry of Defense.

Besides Jakarta, the 73rd National Defense Day organized by the Ministry of Defense was also held in West Sumatra in synergy with the provincial government of West Sumatra. A number of activities in West Sumatra included a ceremony at the PDRI Museum in Limapuluh Kota Regency, West Sumatra, which was coupled with outreach activities for the Development of State Defense Awareness (PKBN) at the gymnasium Mr. Yamin, Payakumbuh.

State Defense Day 2021, which is commemorated every December 19, was officially declared and published by Presidential Decree No. 28/2006. The designation of December 19 as National Defense Day was intended to commemorate the historic event when on December 19, 1948, the Dutch launched the second military aggression by announcing the absence of the Indonesian state.

At that time, the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir Soekarno gave full mandate to Mr. Syafrudin Prawinegara to lead the government by forming the Emergency Government of the Republic of Indonesia (PDRI) in Padang, West Sumatra, in order to maintain the establishment of the Republic of Indonesia.

From this event, it is hoped that the commemoration of National Defense Day can be a reminder and inherit the attitude and behavior of citizens who are inspired by their love for the Republic of Indonesia based on Pancasila and the Constitution of 1945, as an effort to maintain the nation and the country.