President Joko Widodo: Be careful in managing IDR 400.1 trillion village funds – ANTARA News South East Sulawesi – ANTARA News Kendari, South East Sulawesi

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Jokowi recalled that the management of village funds of 400.1 trillion rupees disbursed by the central government over the past 7 years can be used with caution.

“Be careful in the management of village funds, the amount is not small, the amount is very large, again 400.1 trillion Rp, it is so big that it is misdirected, once the governance is not good, it can run everywhere, I need it to remind you, “President Jokowi said in Jakarta on Monday.

President Jokowi expressed this during his speech at the launch of the Village Owned Business Legal Entity Certificate (BUM Desa) and the opening of the BUM Desa 2021 National Coordination Meeting which was also attended by the Minister of Villages, Development of Underprivileged Regions and Transmigration. Halim Iskandar, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and other relevant officials.

“I remind you that since 2015, we have distributed village funds of IDR 400-100 billion. Why do we remain silent? Surprised ? said the president who was greeted by applause from the meeting participants.

President Jokowi explained that the village funds disbursed in 2015 amounted to Rp 20.8 trillion. 69.8 trillion, in 2020 amounting to IDR 71.1 trillion, and finally in 2021 it was worth IDR 72 trillion. , bringing the total to 400 100 billion.

“If we look at the village budget, there has also been a drastic increase, in 2014 it was on average IDR 329 million, in 2015 it had increased to IDR 701 million, and in 2021 it was IDR 1.6 billion “, added the President.

According to President Jokowi, since 2014, the government has been committed to developing Indonesia from the periphery and borders.

“Building from villages is not focused on Java but on Indonesia, what we are building is not just big, big, for example toll roads, ports or airports or airports , not only that but also roads in the village, roads in the villages, ponds in the villages and by repairing the popular markets in the villages, ”said the president.

President Jokowi pointed out that from the data he has, the village funds have shown the physical development of the village.

For example, 227,000 kilometers of village roads were built, 4,500 small dams, 71,000 irrigation units, 1.3 million meter bridges, 10,300 village markets and 57,200 BumDes units.

“Looks, looks, looks but the more we come here we have to be more focused, what’s the point of BumDes?” added the president.

Without forgetting the development for the quality of life of the inhabitants of the village, such as the improvement of the quality of life of drinking water over 1.2 million kilometers, the construction of 38 thousand posyandu units, 12 thousand units of polindes , 38 million meters of drainage, 5,900 units of wells, additional construction of PADU up to 12,000 units 56,000 units.

“The sports facilities, MCK are all built to improve the quality of life of rural communities and what is very drastic is the increase in BumDesa, up 600%, to be precise 600.6%, compared to to 2018 with 8,100 units increasing to 57,200 BumDes, ”said The President.

However, President Jokowi demanded that the government and village communities not just focus on the number of BumDes.

“The quality of the activities carried out there must really be on the ground so that the community can feel the benefits, through our people. , but there are no activities. The quality of the activities is not clear, this is what we all want to do, it is really to bring economic benefits to our company ”, said the president.

President Jokowi said that Bumdes and BumDesa must jointly participate in beneficial economic activities.

“Don’t let it kill the existing popular economy, for example in the village there are 5-10 small shops, BumDes builds bigger shops so the 10 dead are the big ones, that’s not it brothers and sisters This BumDes needs to trigger from 10 stores to 20 stores, from 10 to medium or large, the tasks we want are not to disable the ones that already exist, ”explained the president.

BUMDes stands for Village Enterprises which have a legal basis based on Government Regulation No. 11 of 2021 concerning Village Enterprises, signed by President Jokowi on February 2, 2021.

BUMDes itself is defined as a legal entity established by the village and / or with the villages to manage businesses, use assets, develop investments and productivity, provide services and / or provide other types of businesses. for the greater well-being of the village community.

There are two types of BUMDes, namely BUM Desa and BUM Desa Bersama.

BUM Desa is established by a village on the basis of a village deliberation and its establishment is determined by the village regulations. During this time, the common village BUM is established by two or more villages on the basis of inter-village deliberation and its creation is determined by a common regulation of the village chiefs.

Since BUM Desa Bersama was established on the basis of similarity of potential, business activities or regional proximity, the establishment of BUM Desa Bersama is not limited by administrative boundaries.